Be the first to experience the futuristic features of the Huawei Mate50 Pro

How often do you come across a smartphone that has it all? A smartphone with a stunning design, staggering camera system and visionary features? One that delivers unbelievable performance and offers a seamless user experience? The Huawei Mate50 Pro ticks all these boxes.

Just launched in SA, the Huawei Mate50 Pro ushers in a new era for premium smartphones. Let's take a closer look at some of the awesome features — some of which are industry firsts — that distinguish it from other high-end flagship models:

Stunning design

Like its predecessors, the Huawei Mate50 Pro features the brand's iconic Space Ring design; the hi-tech rear camera system is housed within a slightly raised circle, elegantly outlined with an embossed Clous de Paris pattern.

It comes with a choice of rear cover: silver or black glass or orange vegan leather.