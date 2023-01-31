Be the first to experience the futuristic features of the Huawei Mate50 Pro
The Huawei Mate50 Pro ushers in a new era for premium smartphones with industry-first innovations like its Ultra Aperture XMAGE Camera and durable Kunlun Glass display
How often do you come across a smartphone that has it all? A smartphone with a stunning design, staggering camera system and visionary features? One that delivers unbelievable performance and offers a seamless user experience? The Huawei Mate50 Pro ticks all these boxes.
Just launched in SA, the Huawei Mate50 Pro ushers in a new era for premium smartphones. Let's take a closer look at some of the awesome features — some of which are industry firsts — that distinguish it from other high-end flagship models:
Stunning design
Like its predecessors, the Huawei Mate50 Pro features the brand's iconic Space Ring design; the hi-tech rear camera system is housed within a slightly raised circle, elegantly outlined with an embossed Clous de Paris pattern.
It comes with a choice of rear cover: silver or black glass or orange vegan leather.
Tough and splashproof with a crystal-clear display
Whether you're browsing images, scrolling your social feeds or watching videos, the Huawei Mate50 Pro's 6.74″ FullView Display provides a window into a crystal-clear world. It has a screen resolution of 2,616 x 1,212 pixels, P3 wide colour gamut, a high refresh rate of 120Hz and 1,440Hz PWM dimming to reduce flickering and relieve eye fatigue.
And, because Huawei knows there's nothing worse than shattering your smartphone's screen, the display is protected by ultra-reliable Kunlun Glass, which features nanocrystals that boost its durability and makes it 10 times more drop resistant.
In fact, Kunlun Glass received the first-ever five-star glass drop resistance certification from Switzerland's SGS. This means you can carry your phone with confidence without having to stress about accidental drops and knocks.
You don't have to worry about the odd splashes either: the Huawei Mate50 Pro has an IP68 rating for splash, water and dust resistance.
In laboratory test conditions, the silver and black glass versions were found to be able to withstand being submerged in up to 2m of water, and the orange vegan leather edition up to 6m of water, for up to 30 minutes.
Incredible camera
With its all-new Ultra Aperture XMAGE Camera, the Huawei Mate50 Pro boasts the most versatile photography capabilities ever seen on a Mate smartphone.
In an exciting industry-first, this camera features a 10-scale adjustable physical aperture which, in Professional Mode, allows you to choose from 10 different aperture sizes so you can tailor the blur and depth of field to capture a shot that's a true masterpiece.
When you're not in Pro Mode, the aperture auto-adjusts to meet the needs of any moment you'd like to capture in striking detail — day or night.
Quick to charge
The Huawei Mate50 Pro strikes the perfect balance between battery life, fast charging and portability with its powerful 4,700 mAh battery and combination of 66W wired and 50W wireless SuperCharge charging capabilities.
Running out of power, but no charger in sight? No worries. Low-battery Emergency Mode activates when the battery level falls to 1%; this extends the standby time by three hours and gives you enough juice for 12 minutes of calls.
Access to apps galore
The Huawei AppGallery, which is the third-largest app marketplace in the world, comes preinstalled on the Huawei Mate50 Pro.
The AppGallery emphasizes privacy, providing enhanced security, and offers a unique, intuitive user experience allowing you to easily find and download high-quality apps for business, education, travel, lifestyle, finance and more.
Buy the Huawei Mate50 Pro today
The Huawei Mate50 Pro is available from all network providers and via the Huawei online store. It's priced from R24,999 for the 256GB model and R26,999 for the 512GB model.
A series of other exciting new Huawei products will soon be available in SA including the Huawei FreeBuds 5i and Huawei MatePad SE 10.4″ — watch this space.
This article was paid for by Huawei.