The Alfa 156 GTA turns 20 this year

It’s hard to believe that certain cars are celebrating two whole decades in 2023. Among them is Alfa Romeo’s 156 GTA, which represented an exciting chapter for the brand locally.

In current times the Italian automaker struggles to gain traction in the market. Cars like the Giulia and Stelvio haven’t managed to secure the volumes Alfa Romeo might have imagined. And the jury is out on whether the compact Tonale (especially with a name awfully close to toenail), will succeed in attracting a healthy share of the pie.

Back in 2003, fortunes seemed better. Aside from the slow-selling 166 flagship, the brand had the popular 147 in contention, a charming rival to the Volkswagen Golf. Then there was the 156, which won a South African Car of the Year title some years before. The line grew even more desirable when the 156 GTA was announced.