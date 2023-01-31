The Alfa 156 GTA turns 20 this year
It’s hard to believe that certain cars are celebrating two whole decades in 2023. Among them is Alfa Romeo’s 156 GTA, which represented an exciting chapter for the brand locally.
In current times the Italian automaker struggles to gain traction in the market. Cars like the Giulia and Stelvio haven’t managed to secure the volumes Alfa Romeo might have imagined. And the jury is out on whether the compact Tonale (especially with a name awfully close to toenail), will succeed in attracting a healthy share of the pie.
Back in 2003, fortunes seemed better. Aside from the slow-selling 166 flagship, the brand had the popular 147 in contention, a charming rival to the Volkswagen Golf. Then there was the 156, which won a South African Car of the Year title some years before. The line grew even more desirable when the 156 GTA was announced.
A quick history lesson on the GTA moniker before we get into business. Rewind to the Amsterdam Motor Show, February 1965. Up-and-coming workshop Autodelta, led by former Ferrari designer Carlo Chiti, takes the wraps off a new creation.
Based on the Giulia Sprint GT of 1963, the GTA is a lightweight specimen designed for competitive pursuits. Instead of the steel employed in the regular version, it used aluminium alloy, cutting weight down to 840kg from 1,040kg. The letter “A” in the nomenclature stood for “alleggerita” and not Autodelta, as commonly believed. Alleggerita means “lightened” in Italian.
Its 1,600 motor was massaged to deliver 122kW in racing specification, up from the standard 79kW. The featherweight Alfa Romeo became a hit on the circuit, winning the European Touring Car championship in 1966, 1967 and 1968.
Of the 957 GTA models built, just three were recorded as landing in South Africa. Locally, racers like Basil van Rooyen campaigned the GTA in the 1968 Saloon Car championship. The GTA moniker returned to the country in the 1980s with the Alfasud Export GTA, with its 1.5-litre, flat-four motor delivering 78kW.
In May 2003 Alfa Romeo announced the 156 GTA for our country. “Conceived to compete against the likes of the BMW 330i, Audi A4 3.0 Quattro, to a certain extent the BMW M3, as well as the Volvo S60 T5, the Alfa Romeo 156 GTA epitomises the sports saloon offering sporty performance and handling in everyday driving,” read the press release.
Stylistically, the 156 GTA was a real looker, enhancing the regular model’s already attractive template with 17-inch wheels, an extroverted body kit, diffusers and double chrome pipes. Inside, buyers got leather seats, with the front chairs being of a one-piece design, aluminium pedals, metallic steering wheel inserts and an oil temperature display.
Power came from their famed 3.0-litre, V6 motor that had fared in the GTV and 166. But in this case capacity was increased to 3.2 litres (3,179cc specifically). The inlet exhaust ports were fettled, software was enhanced and the cooling system was upgraded. It produced 184kW and 300Nm. The 156 GTA was front-wheel drive, with power shifted via a six-speed manual. The brand claimed a 0-100kph sprint time of 6.3 seconds and a top speed of 250km/h.
Under the skin, it used the same double-wishbone front and MacPherson strut rear set-up as the standard 156. A number of enhancements were made: a reinforced lower beam, special wheel struts, uprated shock absorbers and spring settings and a bigger anti-roll bar.
Electronic assistance was also included, with an anti-slip regulation system said to mimic a locking differential. Stopping power came from 305mm ventilated front discs, 276mm rear discs and calipers by Brembo.
It all came at a price of R379,000 (add R10,000 if you went for the Sportwagon model). Alfa Romeo threw in a three-year/60,000km maintenance plan and three-year/100,000km warranty.
While the charm of the package was undeniable, critics of the day noted certain shortcomings. A Wheels24 report stated that high-speed grip was “awesome” but said “prodigious understeer” was experienced in the corners. Chalk it down to classical, endearing Alfa Romeo idiosyncrasy.