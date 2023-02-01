American singer Beyoncé Knowles-Carter is going on tour from May 10 2023, making her first stop in Stockholm, Sweden.
The star announced the much-anticipated “Renaissance World Tour” on Wednesday but only dates for North America and Europe have been released on her website so far.
Her last tour with husband, Jay Z, On the Run II in 2018, also only covered the two continents.
Beyoncé announces Renaissance world tour
Image: REUTERS/Jeff Haynes
The 2023 tour comes just weeks after the singer returned to the stage for a private performance in Dubai, which its leaked visuals set social media app TikTok ablaze.
The musician released the chart-topping and critically-acclaimed “Renaissance”, her seventh studio album, at the end of July. The record, inspired by black and queer dance music culture and pioneers, is in the running for the coveted album of the year prize at this year’s Grammy Awards, which take place on Sunday in Los Angeles.
