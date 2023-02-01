4. SAFETY PIN BY MISHECK MASAMVU
Goodman Gallery Cape Town
Zimbabwean artist Misheck Masamvu has been exploring the sociopolitical and economic turmoil of post-independence Zimbabwe through his artwork which he has been exhibiting across the world since 1999.
In his latest exhibition with Goodman Gallery, he explores intergenerational relationships and maternal links in his expressionistic and colour-rich landscapes and sculptures.
As the write-up of the exhibition says, “This exhibition leans towards abstraction formed through frenetic mark-making through which the artist works through his fears, anxieties and dreams.
“The title is suggestive of a precarious holding together all of the feelings, thoughts and reflections that feed the work. of new paintings and sculptures.”
• Safety Pin will be running from January 28 until March 1. The gallery is open from 9am-5pm Tuesdays to Fridays and from 9am-4pm on Saturdays.
It’s coming up art in Cape Town: Five art shows to catch in February
With the Investec Art Fair coming to town, we look at some of the other exhibitions you can fit into your itinerary to make this an art-filled month
Image: Esa Alexander/Sunday Times
1. INVESTEC CAPE TOWN ART FAIR
Cape Town International Convention Centre
The Investec Cape Town Art Fair returns to the Mother City for its 10th anniversary edition this February.
Promising 106 exhibitors at what the organisers call the “largest contemporary art fair in Africa”, it offers a space for art lovers, collectors, artists, galleries, museums and curators from around the world to meet, mingle, shop or just appreciate the art being showcased.
This year’s theme is centred on time — past, present future — and the change that comes with the passing of time.
• The Investec Cape Town Art Fair will be running From February 17–19 from 11am–7pm. Tickets cost between R150 and R460 and can be bought via Webtickets.
Image: Esa Alexander
2. VOLUME 4. CHAOS CALAMUS — INTERSPECIES RECIPROCAL ALTRUISM BY PORKY HEFER
Southern Guild
A new solo exhibition from renowned designer Porky Hefer, Volume 4. Chaos Calamus — Interspecies Reciprocal Altruism, is a fun, delightful and thoughtful exhibition of seating pods that draw from Hefer’s observations of nature.
Reflecting Kefer’s interest in biomimicry, the exhibition features a selection of life-size nest-like pods made with woven Kooboo cane as well as a number of unique and playful designs such as speckled Nguni cow hide, leather, sheepskin and steel that has been transformed into a shell-shaped seating pod or seating pods made in the shape of a whale or shark mouth.
The pods incorporate carved timber sculptures made by artist Adam Birch — a comment, of sorts, on mutually beneficial symbiosis.
• Volume 4. Chaos Calamus — Interspecies Reciprocal Altruism will be running from February 8 – April 20. The gallery is open from 9am-5.30pm Mondays to Fridays and from 10am-2pm on Saturdays.
Image: Hayden Phipps/Southern Guild
3. OWNERS OF THE EARTH II: BEYOND VICTIMS, VILLAINS AND VIXENS BY TERESA KUTALA FIRMINO
Everard Read Cape Town
As her newest contribution to her multi-series Owners of the Earth, Teresa Kutala Firmino’s latest solo exhibition with Everard Read in Cape Town is titled Beyond victims, villains & vixens and explores the space between trauma and fantasy.
The artist’s Owners of the Earth series unpacks psychology and trauma and particularly draws from traumas experienced by the women in her own family and “the fantastical family history that has been passed down through generation”.
• Owners of the Earth II: Beyond victims, villains and vixens will be running from February 1–23. The gallery is open from 9am-5pm Mondays to Fridays and from 9am-1pm on Saturdays.
Image: Supplied
Image: Supplied
Image: Michael Hall/Courtesy Goodman Gallery
5. VERTIGO BY DEBORAH POYNTON
Stevenson Gallery Cape Town
South African painter Deborah Poynton is a popular exhibiting artist with Stevenson Gallery.
In her 13th exhibition with the gallery she continues exploring the notion of perception, introducing concepts such as empathy, mortality and vulnerability in her oil paintings and drawings on black paper.
• Vertigo will be running from February 4 - March 11. The gallery is open from 9am-5pm Mondays to Fridays and from 10am-1pm on Saturdays. Poynton will be giving a talk on her exhibition at the Invested Cape Town Art Fair on Saturday February 18 at 11am.
Image: Courtesy Stevenson Gallery
Image: Courtesy Stevenson Gallery
