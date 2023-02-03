Lifestyle

Man pleads guilty to treason and threatening to kill Queen Elizabeth

The 21-year-old was arrested wearing a hood, mask and gloves in the grounds of Windsor Castle on Christmas Day 2021

03 February 2023 - 14:30 By Reuters
A 21-year-old man has pleaded guilty to threatening to kill Queen Elizabeth. File image.
Image: Samir Hussein/WireImage via Getty Images

A man arrested at the late Queen Elizabeth’s Windsor Castle home with a loaded crossbow pleaded guilty in a London court on Friday to an offence under the Treason Act and threatening to kill the monarch.

Jaswant Singh Chail, 21, admitted the offences at London’s Old Bailey after he was arrested wearing a hood, mask and gloves in the grounds of the castle to the west of London at about 8am on Christmas Day 2021.

Elizabeth, who died in September last year, was at the castle on the day of the intrusion with her son, now King Charles, and other close family members.

“Chail entered the protected areas within Windsor Castle after making threats to kill her late Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. Thankfully, police officers intervened and nobody was hurt,” said Nick Price, head of the Crown Prosecution Service's special crime and counter- terrorism division.

“This was a serious incident, but fortunately a rare one.”

Chail had spent months planning the attack, prosecutors had said at an earlier court hearing. When he was approached by a protection officer, Chail said: “I am here to kill the queen.”

He appeared at Friday's hearing at London's Old Bailey court via video link wearing a black jacket and spoke only to confirm his name and enter guilty pleas to the three charges of making threats to kill, possession of an offensive weapon, and an offence under the 1842 Treason Act.

Judge Jeremy Baker said he would sentence Chail on March 31, and the court ordered that medical reports be prepared.

In 1981, Marcus Sarjaent was sentenced to five years’ imprisonment under the Treason Act after he pleaded guilty to firing blank shots at the Queen during the annual “Trooping the Colour” parade in central London.

