'Here I am, a guy from KwaMashu, it's an affirmation you can do it too:' Zakes Bantwini at Grammy's brunch

Vocalist Nomcebo Zikode was given an enthusiastic introduction, while the audience sang along with her on an impromptu version of Jerusalema. “I’m hoping that South African people are going to be proud of me, we’re hoping to take this one,” said Zikode. “But hey, if we don’t take it, it’s OK, I feel like I’m a winner already.”
Zikode hinted she will be wearing a dress by designer Gert-Johan Coetzee for the Grammys red carpet. “Even today, I’m wearing an orange knit tassel dress from Gert, and looking forward to showing you my red carpet look tonight.”
Flautist Wouter Kellerman, who has been nominated for a fourth Grammy and won a Best New Age Grammy in 2015 for Winds of Samsara along with Ricky Kej, is excited about the future of African music.
“This is the most exciting time — Africa is exporting its music to the world — and it feels like Africa is starting to make a big dent and sharing its rich culture,” said Kellerman. “Both Africa and the world have so much to gain from this whole process, and I feel so privileged to be part of it.”
Zakes Bantwini, dressed in a bespoke suit by Thebe Magugu, expressed excitement for his first Grammys.
“Being in LA for the Grammys and being able to network and connect with other fellow African artists, music executives, and entrepreneurs is such an amazing thing,” said Bantwini.
“I’ve been busy here with meetings with music executives, taking part in a Grammy Week panel discussion at the Grammy Museum, and later today I’m going to the studio to do some song programming and writing music — and of course getting ready for the big night.”
Image: Jen Su
South African Grammy nominees Wouter Kellerman, Zakes Bantwini, and Nomcebo Zikode were honoured on Saturday at an African nominees brunch at Spring Place in Beverly Hills, California.
The three artists are nominated for Best Global Music Performance for Bayethe in Sunday night's 65th Grammy Awards at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.
Hosted by GUBA Enterprises to celebrate outstanding individuals from Africa, the ceremony began with speeches by Recording Academy CEO Harvey Mason Jr and president Panos A Panay.
“The academy is here to listen and help in whatever way we can,” said Mason Jr “Music changes the world — and the history of music is from Africa — so we are going to leverage, amplify, and assist in using music for good and to change the world.”
As for the Osama hit maker’s red carpet look, he pointed to the bespoke pattern suit he was wearing by Thebe Magugu. “Actually Thebe has never done a suit like this before, so I feel really privileged to wear the first,” explained Bantwini. “At the Grammys, I’m wearing a collaborative effort between my suit line Ghetto King Suits and Suit Luxe. The tuxedo I’m wearing is absolutely fantastic.”
Celebrity Boity Thulo flew in for the event, dressed in gold sequins and oversized sunglasses.
Recording Academy Global Music Board chair Fredy Muks added: “South Africa has a rich, vibrant music history — and I am sending a special shout-out to all our African nominees, and of course our South African brothers Zakes Bantwini, Wouter (Kellerman), and sister Nomcebo Zikode.”
As for Sunday night's possible Grammy win, Zakes Bantwini feels the time is right.
“As for winning a Grammy, I hope people can see that it is really possible — here I am, a guy from KwaMashu in Los Angeles, possibly picking up a Grammy. If I manage to do it, you can do it too — and I think it’s just an affirmation that every dream, is a valid dream that you can achieve.”
