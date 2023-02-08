The Huawei Mate50 Pro will win you over with its futuristic features

The best flagship smartphones not only need to help you navigate modern life, but also make your life easier. With that in mind, one of the brands that continually pushes the envelope on what's possible is Huawei.

Case in point? The brand's latest release — the Huawei Mate50 Pro — which is as fashionable as it is packed with innovative features.

Let's take a closer look at how some of these features will make your life easier — whether at work or at play:

You'll stress less about accidents, storage space and battery life

Who hasn't accidentally dropped their smartphone and waited with bated breath to see if the screen has shattered? You can stress less about this happening with the Huawei Mate50 Pro.

That's because its 6.74″ FullView Display is protected by ultra-durable Kunlun Glass, which features nanocrystals that make it 10 times more drop resistant. In fact, Kunlun Glass received the first-ever five-star glass drop resistance certification from Switzerland's SGS.

Thanks to the SuperStorage technology of the Huawei Mate50 Pro, which can help you save up to 20GB of free storage space, you'll worry less about running out of storage space for your photos and videos too.