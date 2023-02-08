The Huawei Mate50 Pro will win you over with its futuristic features
This flagship smartphone has been designed to make life easier, whether you're multitasking or capturing the moment with its groundbreaking Ultra Aperture XMAGE camera
The best flagship smartphones not only need to help you navigate modern life, but also make your life easier. With that in mind, one of the brands that continually pushes the envelope on what's possible is Huawei.
Case in point? The brand's latest release — the Huawei Mate50 Pro — which is as fashionable as it is packed with innovative features.
Let's take a closer look at how some of these features will make your life easier — whether at work or at play:
You'll stress less about accidents, storage space and battery life
Who hasn't accidentally dropped their smartphone and waited with bated breath to see if the screen has shattered? You can stress less about this happening with the Huawei Mate50 Pro.
That's because its 6.74″ FullView Display is protected by ultra-durable Kunlun Glass, which features nanocrystals that make it 10 times more drop resistant. In fact, Kunlun Glass received the first-ever five-star glass drop resistance certification from Switzerland's SGS.
Thanks to the SuperStorage technology of the Huawei Mate50 Pro, which can help you save up to 20GB of free storage space, you'll worry less about running out of storage space for your photos and videos too.
Hardware upgrades that improve the Huawei Mate50 Pro's battery performance also mean there's no need to fret if you're on the go, your phone's running out of juice and there's no charger in sight. Low-battery Emergency Mode will kick in when the battery level falls to 1%, giving you enough power for 12 minutes of calls and extending the standby time by three hours.
When you're ready to power up the Huawei Mate50 Pro's long-lasting 4,700 mAh battery, you'll be able to do so in no time as the device offers a combination of 66W wired and 50W wireless Supercharge charging capabilities.
You'll effortlessly multitask like a boss
The Huawei Mate50 Pro is the first of the brand's smartphones to run on its EMUI 13 operating system. This allows you to tap into the benefits of Huawei's Super Hub and Super Device features, making multitasking easier and more efficient.
Need to transfer a file, video, text or picture from one app on your smartphone to another? Simply press and hold on the item you want to transfer and drag it into the SuperHub, where it'll be temporarily stored. Switch to another application and select the item within the SuperHub to seamlessly cut and paste it.
With the batch transfer capability, you can use the SuperHub to transfer multiple files — and courtesy of the brand's Super Device feature, you can even do so between your smartphone and other Huawei devices such as tablets and laptops.
That's because Super Device enables you to simply and speedily connect various Huawei gadgets together via Wi-Fi, effectively turning them into a single “super device” for next-level multi-screen and cross-device collaboration.
You'll be able to snap incredible photos — day or night
One of the most outstanding features of the Huawei Mate50 Pro is its cutting-edge Ultra Aperture XMAGE Rear Camera comprising a 50MP Ultra Aperture Camera, a 13MP Ultra-Wide Angle Camera and a 64MP Telephoto Camera.
The 50MP Ultra Aperture Camera's ultra-large F1.4 aperture gives it a high light intake which, together with its RYYB sensor and XD Fusion Pro image engine, means your shots will always be bright with brilliant contrast.
In an exciting industry first, the size of this aperture is also adjustable. Set the camera to Professional Mode and you'll be able to choose from 10 different sizes, allowing you to tailor the blur and depth of field in your shots. Alternatively pick Auto Mode and it'll automatically adjust the aperture size to best match the scene and shooting scenario.
There's also Super Night Mode, for taking spectacular shots under the cover of darkness, and Super Macro Mode, which magnifies tiny worlds, allowing you to capture minute details such as dew droplets on a leaf with outstanding clarity.
The Huawei Mate50 Pro also supports macro video shooting and macro picture-in-picture to accurately capture scenes in motion.
Want to download some social media apps so you can share all the incredible photos and videos you've shot with your friends, family and followers? The Huawei Mate50 Pro comes pre-installed with AppGallery — the third-largest app marketplace in the world — giving you access to all the best business and lifestyle apps.
Buy the Huawei Mate50 Pro today
The Huawei Mate50 Pro is available from all network providers and via the Huawei online store. It's priced from R24,999 for the 256GB model and R26,999 for the 512GB model.
This article was sponsored by Huawei.