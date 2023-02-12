Hot Lunch
Funking up Soweto, just walking
Nomsa Mazwai talks to Aspasia Karras
12 February 2023 - 00:06
World got you down? Sona doing your head in? Earthquakes shaking your spirit? Wars destabilising your mood? Electricity woes? Nomsa Mazwai has the solution...
Hot Lunch
Funking up Soweto, just walking
Nomsa Mazwai talks to Aspasia Karras
World got you down? Sona doing your head in? Earthquakes shaking your spirit? Wars destabilising your mood? Electricity woes? Nomsa Mazwai has the solution...
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Digital access for only R80
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos