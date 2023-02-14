Lifestyle

Surprise! Early flyers get jazzy with laughs, flowers and chocolates for Valentine's

Lift CEO Jon Ayache said the airline wanted to make passengers feel special and celebrate a “love for local”.

14 February 2023 - 09:55
During the flight, television personality Mongezi “Tol Ass Mo” Mahlangu went down on one knee and handed his wife Momo a red rose before kissing her.
Image: Leonie Wagner

Sombre faces stood in line at Johannesburg's OR Tambo International Airport waiting to board the first flight out to Cape Town.

But then pre-coffee frowns turned to smiles as Kiki from Lift Airline and a team from Proudly South Africa chanted “happy Valentine’s Day” while handing out roses to passengers.

One passenger said “I forgot that it’s Valentine's Day”. Another passenger looked at her husband and said “you didn’t even get me anything”.

The gesture was lost on some of the grey-haired businessmen who declined a rose, but not all. One man who gladly accepted a yellow rose looked surprised and said “Ngiyabonga”. Another man who was fully in the spirit of love especially requested a red rose.

Comedian and TV personality Mongezi “Tol Ass Mo” Mahlangu and his wife Momo were also on the flight. Wearing a red satin suit with a red faux fur coat, Momo beamed as she received a flower. Mahlangu joked, “I can’t allow another man to give my wife flowers.” Grabbing another rose, the television personality went down on one knee and handed Momo a red rose before kissing her.

Once in the air, passengers were handed chocolates.

After croissants and coffee were served, while cruising at an altitude of 36,000 feet, saxophonist Cathy Del Mei serenaded passengers with her rendition of Freshly Ground’s Dooby Do, followed by Baby Tjoklits and Mango Groove’s Special Star.

Hyping passengers Tol Ass Mo walked down the aisle singing along and roasting some passengers, in true comedic style.

If comedy doesn’t work out for Tol Ass Mo he’s got a job at matchmaking or exposing cheating. In what became an impromptu comedy show after introducing Del Mei, he got some passengers who were strangers to hug while joking with others about flying to Cape Town without their partners. He ended his performance by shouting “I love you Miss sexy Momo”.

Happy MaKhumalo Ngidi of Proudly SA said Valentine’s Day was more than just about loved ones showing their love for each other and hoped South Africans would extend their love by buying local.

“An act of love is created through an environment where everyone has a job and livelihoods are transformed. Together with Lift, we took Valentine's Day on and showed our love and appreciation for all those living in South Africa and simply requested them to reciprocate this act of love by buying local and supporting local every day to create much needed jobs,” Ngidi said.

Acknowledging the dire state of the nation with floods, rolling blackouts, rising inflation and water outages, Lift CEO Jon Ayache said the airline wanted to make passengers feel special and celebrate a “love for local”.

“It’s no secret that South Africans have had their fair share of struggles, which is why we love making our passengers feel special. Today we are bringing a little extra love to their lives as we celebrate our country and our passengers with Proudly SA,” Ayache said.

