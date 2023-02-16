The compact sport-utility vehicle genre is nothing new. Suzuki has been doing it for decades with its various progenitors that culminated in the modern Jimny.
The original Toyota RAV4 of the early '90s pioneered a breed with greater focus towards on-road dynamics, rather than true off-road prowess. There were also contenders such as the Mitsubishi Pajero iO and first-generation Land Rover Freelander.
In the last decade, the category has become even more defined, gaining a wider variety of models. Newer B-segment compact contenders are designed for the urban jungle, not serious terrain-mashing. They can handle potholes, waterlogged streets and the occasional dirt track on weekend sojourns.
And demand is high. Just consider how large the category is, populated by offerings such as the Volkswagen T-Cross, Honda HR-V, Mazda CX-3, Fiat 500X, Peugeot 2008, Opel Mokka, Hyundai Venue, Mahindra XUV300 and Renault Captur. The Ford EcoSport is credited as one of the products that kick-started the craze, in the early part of the 2010s. It came to the local market in July 2013.
Its upright, chunky appearance looked fit for the urban jungle, with elements like a rear-mounted spare wheel adding to the outdoorsy persona. A ground clearance of 200mm gave it true gravel-roading ability, while Ford claimed a wading depth of 550mm. With the rear seats up, the quoted 333l luggage space could not be described as spectacular. But with the seats folded, it opened up to 705l.
In addition to the turbocharged, 1.0-litre EcoBoost engine, the Ford was introduced with a 1.5-litre petrol (normally-aspirated); and a 1.5-litre, turbocharged-diesel unit. A five-speed manual and six-speed automatic comprised transmission offerings. At the time, pricing started at R199,000 for the base Ambiente manual, while the range-topping diesel Titanium (manual) went for R249,000.
Ford's EcoSport still a micro-SUV champ
Ford remedied criticisms over build quality in 2018, with a refreshed model that offered a restyled fascia, with improved materials. By that point, the company had celebrated sales of more than 45,000 units since first release. The updated EcoSport also boasted a redesigned front-end, with subtle tweaks to the rear bumper and light clusters.
Ford's updated SYNC3 infotainment system was made available on upper-tier models, electronic stability control became standardised across the board and six airbags were fitted from the base Ambiente, with Trend and Titanium version gaining an extra driver's knee airbag.
In the last two years, the carmaker has resorted to special editions to sustain interest in the EcoSport. In April 2021 it added the Black edition to the line-up, sporting black alloys and stripes, based on the 1.5-litre paired with a six-speed automatic. Truthfully, they could have done more to justify the “special edition” status.
They did a far better job with the EcoSport Active that came in May 2022, a model we are now spending time with. It is set apart by black paint for the mirror caps, roof, grille, headlamp surrounds and fog lamp bezels. It rolls on 17-inch alloys with a diamond-cut finish. Leatherette upholstery, a leather-wrapped, multifunction steering wheel, air-conditioning, comprehensive SYNC 2.5 infotainment system, voice control and six-speaker audio are part of the deal. It costs R393,700.
It excels in town commutes, tackling shoddy, water-damaged roads with ease. The 1.0l EcoBoost engine (92kW/170Nm), paired with a six-speed automatic, provides reasonable performance, provided you manage expectations. Most disappointing, however, is fuel economy. Even with judicious use of the accelerator, our average consumption achieved over the last 100km of driving is 12.4l/100km. We look forward to seeing what it does on the open road, during a lengthier journey on the cards.
In all, the EcoSport has aged quite well. It might be long in the tooth, but it remains an important product for Ford. They axed the Figo, Fiesta and Focus, in-line with the automaker's global strategy that will see it focus more on pick-ups and sport-utility vehicles. So the EcoSport, alongside the Mustang and Everest, are the only remaining passenger offerings in the stable, in addition to the Ranger, as well as the Transit and Tourneo on the commercials side.
