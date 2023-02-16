Lifestyle

Huawei Mate50 Pro's battery-boosting tech gives you extra call time in a crisis

Everyone wants their phone's battery to last as long as possible, especially in an emergency. The Huawei Mate50 Pro has you covered with its awesome SuperEnergy feature

20 February 2023 - 08:00
Sponsored
Actor Thapelo Mokoena is a fan of the new Huawei Mate50 Pro's futuristic features.
Actor Thapelo Mokoena is a fan of the new Huawei Mate50 Pro's futuristic features.
Image: Huawei

Sufficient battery life is crucial for any phone user. It's also a must for modern smartphones to be slim and stylish.

However, these aesthetic and portability-related requirements mean the battery life of most smartphones is limited to one to two days, which, while arguably a reasonable amount of time, is nonetheless not always ideal.

Top tip

To maximise your smartphone's battery life, avoid charging or leaving it in hot environments,  including exposing it to direct sunlight, for extended  periods.

What if you're in an emergency situation and your phone's battery is about to die? Or you're simply out and about without a charger in sight? This is where the new Huawei Mate50 Pro has you covered.

Not only does this premium smartphone strike the perfect balance between having a chic, sleek design and a powerful, long-lasting 4,700mAh battery, but it also boasts a unique battery-boosting SuperEnergy feature.

When the battery level of your Huawei Mate50 Pro drops to that dreaded 1%, this SuperEnergy feature will kick in to aggregate the residual power and your phone will automatically switch to Low-Battery Emergency Mode.

The Huawei Mate50 Pro is available with a choice of rear covers: silver or black glass or orange vegan leather.
The Huawei Mate50 Pro is available with a choice of rear covers: silver or black glass or orange vegan leather.
Image: Huawei

Low-Battery Emergency Mode gives you enough power to make 12 minutes of calls and extends the phone's standby time by three hours. Not to mention, it does all this without causing any damage to the battery's lifespan.

This brings you multiple benefits.

Firstly, you can be assured that every last viable volt in the battery is put to good use in case you need to make an emergency call.

Secondly, the 12 minutes of calling time provides you with the ability to make emergency calls — including being able to provide vital information over the phone to emergency responders and the like. 

You'll also have more time to get your smartphone to a power source to recharge it before the battery is completely dead.

And, when you're ready to power your phone up, you'll be able to do so in no time as it offers a combination of 66W wired and 50W wireless SuperCharge charging capabilities. 

SuperEnergy and SuperCharge aren't the only features that set the Huawei Mate50 Pro apart from other flagship smartphones. Watch the video below to see some of the other futuristic features that make it so covetable:

Buy the Huawei Mate50 Pro today 

The stunning Huawei Mate50 Pro comes with a choice of rear cover: silver or black glass or orange vegan leather. 

Available from all network providers and via the Huawei online store, it's priced from R24,999 for the 256GB model and R26,999 for the 512GB model.  

This article was sponsored by Huawei.

YOU MIGHT LIKE:

The Huawei Mate50 Pro will win you over with its futuristic features

SPONSORED | This flagship smartphone has been designed to make life easier, whether you're multitasking or capturing the moment with its ...
Lifestyle
1 week ago

Be the first to experience the futuristic features of the Huawei Mate50 Pro

SPONSORED | The Huawei Mate50 Pro ushers in a new era for premium smartphones with industry-first innovations like its Ultra Aperture XMAGE Camera ...
Lifestyle
2 weeks ago

Seven reasons the Huawei nova 10 SE should be your next smartphone

SPONSORED | You're likely to be hard-pressed to find a device with better features than the Huawei nova 10 SE for the same reasonable price
Lifestyle
3 months ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Unathi Nkayi says she is happy on her rollercoaster ride Lifestyle
  2. Lindiwe Sisulu, Nambitha, Supra: best and worst dressed of the week The Edit/Fashion & Beauty
  3. Zimbabwean agriculture student strikes a chord in SA with songs in Afrikaans Lifestyle
  4. How to dim the lights on load-shedding Lifestyle
  5. Take Hart and lighten the gloom Lifestyle

Latest Videos

'My heart was shattered into countless pieces' - Lynn Forbes' emotional tribute ...
Heartbreaking moment AKA’s daughter cries at her dad’s memorial