Huawei Mate50 Pro's battery-boosting tech gives you extra call time in a crisis
Everyone wants their phone's battery to last as long as possible, especially in an emergency. The Huawei Mate50 Pro has you covered with its awesome SuperEnergy feature
Sufficient battery life is crucial for any phone user. It's also a must for modern smartphones to be slim and stylish.
However, these aesthetic and portability-related requirements mean the battery life of most smartphones is limited to one to two days, which, while arguably a reasonable amount of time, is nonetheless not always ideal.
Top tip
To maximise your smartphone's battery life, avoid charging or leaving it in hot environments, including exposing it to direct sunlight, for extended periods.
What if you're in an emergency situation and your phone's battery is about to die? Or you're simply out and about without a charger in sight? This is where the new Huawei Mate50 Pro has you covered.
Not only does this premium smartphone strike the perfect balance between having a chic, sleek design and a powerful, long-lasting 4,700mAh battery, but it also boasts a unique battery-boosting SuperEnergy feature.
When the battery level of your Huawei Mate50 Pro drops to that dreaded 1%, this SuperEnergy feature will kick in to aggregate the residual power and your phone will automatically switch to Low-Battery Emergency Mode.
Low-Battery Emergency Mode gives you enough power to make 12 minutes of calls and extends the phone's standby time by three hours. Not to mention, it does all this without causing any damage to the battery's lifespan.
This brings you multiple benefits.
Firstly, you can be assured that every last viable volt in the battery is put to good use in case you need to make an emergency call.
Secondly, the 12 minutes of calling time provides you with the ability to make emergency calls — including being able to provide vital information over the phone to emergency responders and the like.
You'll also have more time to get your smartphone to a power source to recharge it before the battery is completely dead.
And, when you're ready to power your phone up, you'll be able to do so in no time as it offers a combination of 66W wired and 50W wireless SuperCharge charging capabilities.
SuperEnergy and SuperCharge aren't the only features that set the Huawei Mate50 Pro apart from other flagship smartphones. Watch the video below to see some of the other futuristic features that make it so covetable:
The stunning Huawei Mate50 Pro comes with a choice of rear cover: silver or black glass or orange vegan leather.
Available from all network providers and via the Huawei online store, it's priced from R24,999 for the 256GB model and R26,999 for the 512GB model.
This article was sponsored by Huawei.