Huawei Mate50 Pro's battery-boosting tech gives you extra call time in a crisis

This brings you multiple benefits.

Firstly, you can be assured that every last viable volt in the battery is put to good use in case you need to make an emergency call.

Secondly, the 12 minutes of calling time provides you with the ability to make emergency calls — including being able to provide vital information over the phone to emergency responders and the like.

You'll also have more time to get your smartphone to a power source to recharge it before the battery is completely dead.

And, when you're ready to power your phone up, you'll be able to do so in no time as it offers a combination of 66W wired and 50W wireless SuperCharge charging capabilities.

SuperEnergy and SuperCharge aren't the only features that set the Huawei Mate50 Pro apart from other flagship smartphones. Watch the video below to see some of the other futuristic features that make it so covetable: