This smartphone is ahead of the curve when it comes to screen quality

Your smartphone's display is more than just a window full of text, videos and images. This touch screen is the way you interact with the technology that helps you work, play, organise your schedule and connect with the world. In other words, it can make or break your user experience.

So, if you're searching for a new device, screen quality should be one of the deciding factors that helps you chose between different brands' models — and this is where the HONOR X9a has the edge over its competitors.

The latest addition to HONOR’s X Series line-up, the HONOR X9a has been designed to offer you a premium display at an affordable price point.

Let's take a look closer look at some the upgraded features of the HONOR X9a's display that make it a top choice:

Large curved screen provides an immersive viewing experience

The HONOR X9a boasts a generous 6.67″ OLED Curved Display, which offers a comfortable and rigid grip compared to flat screen models.

This large display is surrounded by a super narrow bezel — a design innovation that means there’s less frame and more screen space. In fact, the HONOR X9a has an impressive screen-to-body ratio of 93%, allowing you to enjoy an immersive viewing experience whether you're scrolling through TikTok or streaming your favourite series.

Supporting a resolution of 2,400x1,080 pixels and up to 1.07-billion colours, and with a wide colour gamut of 100% DCI-P3, the HONOR X9a delivers visuals with vivid clarity and vibrant colours, making it perfect for viewing photos, videos, movies and more.