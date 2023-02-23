This smartphone is ahead of the curve when it comes to screen quality
A feature-packed display should be a deciding factor when choosing a new device — and this is where the HONOR X9a has the edge over its competitors
Your smartphone's display is more than just a window full of text, videos and images. This touch screen is the way you interact with the technology that helps you work, play, organise your schedule and connect with the world. In other words, it can make or break your user experience.
So, if you're searching for a new device, screen quality should be one of the deciding factors that helps you chose between different brands' models — and this is where the HONOR X9a has the edge over its competitors.
The latest addition to HONOR’s X Series line-up, the HONOR X9a has been designed to offer you a premium display at an affordable price point.
Let's take a look closer look at some the upgraded features of the HONOR X9a's display that make it a top choice:
Large curved screen provides an immersive viewing experience
The HONOR X9a boasts a generous 6.67″ OLED Curved Display, which offers a comfortable and rigid grip compared to flat screen models.
This large display is surrounded by a super narrow bezel — a design innovation that means there’s less frame and more screen space. In fact, the HONOR X9a has an impressive screen-to-body ratio of 93%, allowing you to enjoy an immersive viewing experience whether you're scrolling through TikTok or streaming your favourite series.
Supporting a resolution of 2,400x1,080 pixels and up to 1.07-billion colours, and with a wide colour gamut of 100% DCI-P3, the HONOR X9a delivers visuals with vivid clarity and vibrant colours, making it perfect for viewing photos, videos, movies and more.
With brightness levels reaching up to 800 nits, the HONOR X9a’s display also excels no matter what the lighting conditions are.
Thanks to its Daylight Screen Algorithm, the brightness level of the display is automatically increased in bright light, while the glare is reduced. This allows you to read content clearly and appreciate the true colour of images, even in direct sunlight.
When there's a lack of ambient light, the device's Night-time Screen Algorithm comes into play. The brightness level of the display is automatically reduced to as low as 2 nits, minimising irritation to your eyes when you're enjoying some screen time in a dimly lit environment.
Fast and accurate response for a smooth user experience
The screen's refresh rate is a key aspect to consider when buying a new smartphone. In a nutshell, the faster the refresh rate, the smoother-looking the motion of things such as graphics.
Featuring a refresh rate of up to 120Hz, the HONOR X9a can display more frames per second for smoother visuals, effectively reducing motion blur. This high maximum refresh rate coupled with a touch sampling rate as high as 300Hz, enables the display to be incredibly responsive whether you're gaming, browsing the web or typing an email.
When using smartphones with a curved display, it's common to mistakenly touch the sides of the screen, especially when holding the device with one hand. The trouble is, since these are touch screens, these accidental touches can interpreted by the phone as “commands”, triggering unintended operations. Needless to say, this can be rather irritating — but it's not something you'll need to worry about with the HONOR X9a.
Courtesy of its innovative, AI-powered mistouch prevention feature, the HONOR X9a can differentiate between intended actions and accidental touches, preventing mishaps and enhancing your user experience.
Enhanced eye comfort solutions with multiple display modes
It's important that you ensure your smartphone is equipped with software and hardware solutions to protect the health of your eyes — especially if you tend to spend a long time in front of the screen. Once again, the HONOR X9a ticks the boxes in this regard.
This gadget supports industry-leading 1920Hz PWM Dimming technology to reduce fluctuations in screen brightness and decrease flickering, minimising eye strain and providing a comfortable viewing experience, even in low light environments.
It also uses TÜV Rheinland-certified low-blue-light technology to reduce harmful blue light — while ensuring colours stay true to life on screen — helping to alleviate eye strain and fatigue.
Whether it's status updates on social media, work emails, e-books or text messages, if you're planning on spending a couple of hours reading on your smartphone, the HONOR X9a also gives you the option to switch over to Eye Comfort Mode, which reduces blue light and adjusts the screen to show warmer colours, for better eye protection.
Premium tempered glass for enhanced durability
While the industry average for a smartphone's screen thickness is about 0.55mm, the HONOR X9a’s display is 0.65mm thick, which greatly improves its durability. Undergoing two tempering processes, the display glass of this device has been designed to withstand accidental drops on marble from heights of up to 1m.
Get the HONOR X9a now
The HONOR X9a (256GB version) is available at Telkom and Vodacom stores for R11,999. It's also available on a 24-month contract at R499 per month, or a 36-month contract for R399 per month.
As an added bonus, you'll get a free set of HONOR CHOICE Earbuds X3 Lite, valued at R1,499, with your purchase.
For more information about the HONOR X9a, visit the HONOR website or follow the brand on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram or YouTube.
This article was sponsored by HONOR.