Lifestyle

WATCH | How the new MacBook Pro M2 works its magic for 3D animator RobynO

Art and technology go hand in hand for this busy creative professional, which is why she's so impressed with the MacBook Pro M2's dazzling graphic capabilities

27 February 2023 - 09:00
Sponsored

Robyn Daly (aka RobynO) is an illustrator, 3D animator, motion graphics designer and YouTube creator based in Joburg. Drawing on her boundless imagination, she uses the new MacBook Pro M2 to bring her creations to life with bold lines and vivid colours.

The MacBook Pro M2 is the latest in the line of Apple’s revolutionary SoC (system on a chip) workhorses, built for speed, power, all-day battery life and dazzling graphic capabilities. 

For RobynO, the magic lies in the way the MacBook Pro M2 meets and exceeds the most gruelling demands of her everyday work. “It's got an eight core CPU and a 10 core GPU, which is very necessary for what I end up doing with my work."

Rendering 3D imagery and animation calls for intense processing power, coupled with the need for a crisp, high-definition Retina display. “When you're working in graphics, you really need those saturated colours and that definition and clarity. So that was something that I was really impressed by," she says.

She was also amazed to discover the ease with which she could use her iPad as a second display, extending the virtuosity of her home-based Mac ecosystem. 

Like RobynO, you can easily use your iPad as a second display when working on a MacBook Pro M2 laptop.
Like RobynO, you can easily use your iPad as a second display when working on a MacBook Pro M2 laptop.
Image: iStore

Much of RobynO's day is taken up with online briefing sessions and meetings, and she has been equally impressed with the quality of the MacBook Pro M2's webcam and microphone. 

More than anything, though, it’s the portability of the MacBook Pro M2 that has extended RobynO’s boundaries as a creative worker. “I can edit anywhere I go,” she says. “I could be on holiday and I can take it with me and do my editing. I can sit on the couch at night and do my editing. I'm not tethered to my desk like I was before. I felt like I was stuck in a cave.” 

That newfound freedom only adds to her appreciation of the Mac as a work of art in its own right. “I feel like I'm one of the cool kids,” she says. “I can go to a coffee shop and just whip it out, and I'm like, ‘I'm one of y’all!’”

One of the many things 3D animator RobynO loves about the MacBook Pro M2 is its portability, which means she doesn't have to be 'tethered' to her desk all day.
One of the many things 3D animator RobynO loves about the MacBook Pro M2 is its portability, which means she doesn't have to be 'tethered' to her desk all day.
Image: iStore

And when she works her magic, conjuring creatures and humans out of the ether, giving them the gift of light, shade, colour and character, RobynO herself feels transported by the fusion of art and technology. “Just the experience of having the MacBook Pro M2 is definitely something that has changed my life,” she says.

For more information on the Apple Mac M2 range, visit the iStore website

This article was sponsored by iStore.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

Getting your next iPhone has never been easier with iStore's 10-minute upgrade

SPONSORED | Vodacom network customers can visit iStore online from a laptop or mobile browser, log into their account and complete the simple ...
Lifestyle
2 months ago

Six reasons why iStore is the best place to get your new iPhone

SPONSORED | iPhone users can enjoy the benefit of upgrading their smartphone in store every year, free iCare Plus warranty and technical support from ...
Lifestyle
4 months ago

Make the switch from Android to iPhone with these three simple steps

SPONSORED | You can visit your nearest iStore to book a trade-in consultation and receive the value upfront for your new iPhone or as a gift card
Lifestyle
5 months ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. IN PICS | The heady aroma of creativity and success Lifestyle
  2. 'Rust' producers to pay $100,000 safety fine after shooting Lifestyle
  3. This smartphone is ahead of the curve when it comes to screen quality Lifestyle
  4. No gloom in shroom boom Lifestyle
  5. Unathi Nkayi says she is happy on her rollercoaster ride Lifestyle

Latest Videos

SAPS Special Task Force shows off skills at UAE SWAT challenge, taking top spot ...
Stationary trucks line the N2 highway between Empangeni and Richard's Bay