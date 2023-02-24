R. Kelly gets 20 years in jail for child sexual abuse crimes

Disgraced R&B singer R. Kelly was sentenced to 20 years behind bars by a Chicago judge on Thursday after he was convicted for child pornography and enticement of minors for sex charges.
Judge Harry Leinenweber said the new sentence would be served concurrently with an earlier sentence of 30 years the singer is serving for sexual crimes he committed in New York. The judge, however, ordered that the Grammy-award winning hitmaker serve an additional year after finishing his 30-year New York sentence.
The Guardian reported two victims addressed the court before the sentence was handed down.
“I have lost my dreams to Robert Kelly. I will never get back what I lost to Robert Kelly. I have been permanently scarred by Robert. When your virginity is taken by a pedophile at 14 your life is never your own,” the publication quoted a statement read in court by a key witness.
It was also reported prosecutors had hoped Kelly would serve the two sentences separately, one after the other. This would have meant he would serve the rest of his life in prison.
The 56-year old musician would now be eligible for release at around age 81.
