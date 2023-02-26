On to meeting a dyslexic high school dropout who has wowed the world of perfumery with the concoctions she whipped up in her kitchen. So, while I only was in-boxed two days before, I didn’t think twice before accepting the opportunity to meet scent empress Jo Malone in the flesh the following evening.
The location was the Sandton City outpost of luxury cosmetics chain ARC, to welcome the blonde Brit fragrance and scented candle entrepreneur’s newest venture, Jo Loves, to the country.
The story goes that it was just five years after Jo opened shop in London that beauty behemoth Estée Lauder came knocking, snapping up her thriving business for undisclosed millions.
Things, though, took an unexpected turn for the OBE recipient after she was diagnosed with breast cancer, losing her sense of smell during chemotherapy. She exited the business she founded in 2006 and five years later, thanks to itchy feet, the return of her olfactory sense and the expiry of her contractual restraints, a new sensory adventure was born.
Arriving at the store in a pretty floral kimono-sleeved maxi and gladiator sandals, Jo wowed us with her clever sensory comeback, which encourages shoppers to “kiss” her new products through an immersive fragrance tapas bar and her smartypants new invention, a fragrance paintbrush which lets you paint your body like a canvas with scents like Pomelo, Mango Thai Lime, White Rose & Lemon Leaves or Green Orange & Coriander.
IN PICS | The heady aroma of creativity and success
Image: MASI LOSI
It was a week of unexpected surprises in the social whirl.
A week that started with hardly an A-Lister event worth gracing, but finished with a breathtaking sunset atop Joburg’s most poetic building, personally showered with scent by a famed global fragrance icon and shimmying the night away with a trio of Grammy Award winners.
Let’s start with the one event I had pencilled in my diary: a fireside chat with three bright sparks who had gripping stories to tell about how they’ve carved their own paths.
A move by wine company Rupert & Rothschild to celebrate creative courage while highlighting three of its signature wines, the Making Moments mixer took place on Wednesday evening at Circa Gallery, that oval space on the corner of Jan Smuts and Jellicoe avenues which, since opening in in 2009, has solidified Rosebank’s position as Joburg’s art hub.
Image: MASI LOSI
Up the ramp leading to it, I take in works from the current Norman Catherine exhibition when in walks a couple who once gave me a tour of their unexpectedly modern Franschhoek farmhouse.
That’s Kim Smith and Chris Weylandt of designer furniture and homeware retailer Weylandts.
Chris is one of the speakers at the event. As we make our way up to the private rooftop I greet another of the night’s creatives, celebrity chef David Higgs, whose Marble restaurant is in the building next door.
The sky is awash in shades of orange and tangerine as I savour my glass of 2021 Baroness Nadine Chardonnay. I park myself next to someone who, unlike the rest of the guests in their in mostly boring black, pitched up in an ensemble matching the African sunset.
Even more impressive was learning that Boitumelo Gaetsewe, a Standard Bank acquisition banker, hardly had time to plan her outfit — she only scored her invite on the day, after she came across an Instagram post about the networking event.
Other guests include celebrated artist Blessing Ngobeni, PR guy Thulane Hadebe, media personality Maps Maponyane and Audi SA’s Sascha Sauer.
Image: MASI LOSI
We hear the stories of what sparked creativity for David, Chris and the night’s other luminary, conductor and architect Ofentse Pitse.
Now, while I do think Marble is a chisa nyama with a private school education, you have to take your hat off to David and business partner Gary Kyriacou for the thriving enterprise including The Pantry and Saint which feeds about 1,000 patrons every day and employs a whopping 467 staff.
Meanwhile Ofentse, who explains her musical style as “a Beyonce Beethoven”, opens up about the challenges she faced in disrupting classical music as a black female conductor who founded the continent’s first fully black-owned and -operated orchestra. And Chris reveals that being a successful creative entrepreneur means “there is no balance in life”.
After this we enjoy much needed snacks like sweet potato and pea samoosas, mussels poached in a creamy turmeric velouté and melt-in-your-mouth mini chicken korma pies with a black mustard seed carrot slaw.
Image: MASI LOSI
Image: MASI LOSI
“Sometimes, with world-changing ideas, you don’t have to be the smartest or the prettiest — you just have to be open to listen to creativity,” explained Jo.
But what can be better than Jo asking you to be a human canvas to experience her new scents — and I experienced just that, with Jo taking her cues from my love of cloth and music to spray me with a bespoke scent incorporating Smoked Plum & Leather, Pink Vetiver and Cobalt Patchouli & Cedar.
On Friday night I accepted another last-minute invite: this time to celebrate a rare reason to cheer during these grim times.
Image: Masi Losi
And not even the presence of our flagpole-loving arts and culture minister, Nathi Mthethwa, could dampen spirits during a magnificent gala evening honouring our new Grammy winners Zakes Bantwini, Nomcebo Zikode and Wouter Kellerman.
Arranged by Arena Holdings, which publishes the Sunday Times, this was a night of wall to wall musical talents who all came out to cheer, from J Something and Mo-T from Mi Casa to SA Style Awards 2023 recipient Boity Thulo, while business heavyweights included Tshepo Mahloele, Happy Ntshingila and Universal Music’s Sipho Dlamini.
Image: MASI LOSI
Guests of honour were Grammy kingpins Harvey Mason jnr, the CEO of the Recording Academy, and Panos A Panay, the influential US organisation’s president.
As the Grammy heavies arrived, I asked Harvey what it was about Bayethe that enthralled the academy’s more than 12,000 voters.
“This song comes with real heart and passion which resonated with our voters,” he said.
Image: Masi Losi
Brilliantly compered by Anele Mdoda (who, nicely, recycled an African inspired dress she wore at another do overseas), it was inspiring speeches galore and performances by Sho Madjozi and Nasty C.
The night though belonged to the trio who took home the Grammy for Best Global Musical Performers of 2023 for Bayethe.
Wouter treated us to a flute performance, while Nomcebo got everyone in the room on their feet when she took to the stage, and Zakes and manager Sibo Mhlungu spoke movingly about their journey.
Image: Masi Losi
Image: MASI LOSI
