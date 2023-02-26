Who needs a memory for a happy ending?
26 February 2023 - 00:01
My Bantu Education isiZulu set work in Sub A (that’s Grade 1 for the benefit of folks born after Nelson Mandela’s release from prison) was called Masihambisane. One of the very last chapters is dedicated to a young boy called Libala, whose claim to notoriety is his legendary forgetfulness. Libala means "forget" in Nguni languages. I should have been christened Libala. I don't remember any point in my life when I was endowed with decent memory. How mine works is that I have an incredibly impressive long-term recall, specifically about things I'll never need to remember as long as I live. Very often I'll wake up at 2.48am, my mind swimming in remembrance of every obscure thing that happened on May 7 1986. I even remember that Mr Vos, my English teacher, was wearing a maroon cardigan that day. No, nothing of particular importance happened on May 7 1986. I'm absolutely convinced that the only reason I remember that date is because I can't remember where I misplaced my credit card on Monday, the 20th of February of the 2023rd year of our Lord...
Who needs a memory for a happy ending?
My Bantu Education isiZulu set work in Sub A (that’s Grade 1 for the benefit of folks born after Nelson Mandela’s release from prison) was called Masihambisane. One of the very last chapters is dedicated to a young boy called Libala, whose claim to notoriety is his legendary forgetfulness. Libala means "forget" in Nguni languages. I should have been christened Libala. I don't remember any point in my life when I was endowed with decent memory. How mine works is that I have an incredibly impressive long-term recall, specifically about things I'll never need to remember as long as I live. Very often I'll wake up at 2.48am, my mind swimming in remembrance of every obscure thing that happened on May 7 1986. I even remember that Mr Vos, my English teacher, was wearing a maroon cardigan that day. No, nothing of particular importance happened on May 7 1986. I'm absolutely convinced that the only reason I remember that date is because I can't remember where I misplaced my credit card on Monday, the 20th of February of the 2023rd year of our Lord...
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos