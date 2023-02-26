Lifestyle

Who needs a memory for a happy ending?

26 February 2023 - 00:01

My Bantu Education isiZulu set work in Sub A (that’s Grade 1 for the benefit of folks born after Nelson Mandela’s release from prison) was called Masihambisane. One of the very last chapters is dedicated to a young boy called Libala, whose claim to notoriety is his legendary forgetfulness. Libala means "forget" in Nguni languages. I should have been christened Libala. I don't remember any point in my life when I was endowed with decent memory. How mine works is that I have an incredibly impressive long-term recall, specifically about things I'll never need to remember as long as I live. Very often I'll wake up at 2.48am, my mind swimming in remembrance of every obscure thing that happened on May 7 1986. I even remember that Mr Vos, my English teacher, was wearing a maroon cardigan that day. No, nothing of particular importance happened on May 7 1986. I'm absolutely convinced that the only reason I remember that date is because I can't remember where I misplaced my credit card on Monday, the 20th of February of the 2023rd year of our Lord...

