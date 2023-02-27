On My Radar
Five minutes with Idols winner and singer Paxton Fielies
Paxton Fielies talks to us about how she connects with her fans, the brands she loves supporting and where she gets the best sushi in Cape Town
Paxton Fielies made a name for herself in the local music industry when she won season 13 of Idols SA at the age of 17. Last year she participated in the first international music camp from Safety Club, a band of music producers based in Los Angeles, and is working on new music which she is very excited about. She can’t yet confirm a release date but says it’s on its way. We spoke to the now 21-year-old to find out what’s on her cultural radar.
What's one of your favourite apps?
I’m on this cool app called myFanPark. You can send in a song request and tell me what the occasion is and I’ll make a little video. It doesn’t necessarily have to be a song request; you can write in if you need words of motivation, some advice regarding the industry — anything like that. There's a small fee to get the video but it’s cool because it allows me to communicate with my supporters and helps me to be part of something special in their lives. I love seeing the smiles on their faces when they watch the videos
What music are you obsessed with?
I listen to a bit of everything. If the song moves me or makes me feel good, I listen to it... repeatedly. My favourite artist at the moment is a UK girl group called Little Mix. They’re a pop group. I’ve been obsessed with their music.
And clothing brands?
I was connected to H&M by a stylist I worked with on a shoot a few years ago. I loved the brand. The quality is good and I love their stylistic choices. I’ve been working with them for [almost three] years - it’s been an amazing experience.
Which beauty brand do you like?
I’m a skincare junkie. I got into skincare during the pandemic. Before that I didn’t know how important it is to take care of your skin and understand it and know what it needs. I didn’t know there are different skin types. Neutrogena never disappoints. I’ve heard a lot about them — some good, some bad — but it works for me. So far I’ve tried three of their product ranges and they’ve all been amazing. There’s a lot that goes into keeping your skin healthy but for me it’s not about perfect skin, it’s just about healthy skin.
Your favourite restaurants?
I’m a foodie. I love going out to new places to try different types of food. I have an obsession with sushi which started about four years ago. I get the best sushi from a spot in [Cape Town] called Linko Restaurant. Their portions are big and the space is really nice. It’s on lower Main Road, Observatory.
Your lesser-known pleasures in life?
I’ve been busy with renovations for a couple of years. I’m into interior design and décor. That’s a hidden passion of mine. I’ve been buying a lot of things for the house and I find that it’s so therapeutic. Candles are a guilty pleasure so I don’t complain when there’s load-shedding. As long as my phone is charged and my laptop is charged, I’m good.