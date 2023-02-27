Five minutes with Idols winner and singer Paxton Fielies

Paxton Fielies made a name for herself in the local music industry when she won season 13 of Idols SA at the age of 17. Last year she participated in the first international music camp from Safety Club, a band of music producers based in Los Angeles, and is working on new music which she is very excited about. She can’t yet confirm a release date but says it’s on its way. We spoke to the now 21-year-old to find out what’s on her cultural radar.

What's one of your favourite apps?

I’m on this cool app called myFanPark. You can send in a song request and tell me what the occasion is and I’ll make a little video. It doesn’t necessarily have to be a song request; you can write in if you need words of motivation, some advice regarding the industry — anything like that. There's a small fee to get the video but it’s cool because it allows me to communicate with my supporters and helps me to be part of something special in their lives. I love seeing the smiles on their faces when they watch the videos

What music are you obsessed with?

I listen to a bit of everything. If the song moves me or makes me feel good, I listen to it... repeatedly. My favourite artist at the moment is a UK girl group called Little Mix. They’re a pop group. I’ve been obsessed with their music.

And clothing brands?

I was connected to H&M by a stylist I worked with on a shoot a few years ago. I loved the brand. The quality is good and I love their stylistic choices. I’ve been working with them for [almost three] years - it’s been an amazing experience.