How fast is fast enough? DStv Internet answers your FAQs about fibre

DStv is not only bringing you Africa’s best entertainment, news and sports content, but has also moved into the world of internet connectivity.

Through DStv Internet, it now offers uncapped, unshaped fibre packages that guarantee fast, smooth and more stable internet access needed to take online streaming and gaming to the next level. In fact, whether you use the internet to scroll social media, work, study or simply do routine tasks like shopping, banking and admin, a fibre connection will make the experience more enjoyable.

What is fibre?

Fibre cables comprise hair-thin tubes of glass that are bunched together. Light travels inside the tubes, carrying data at incredible speeds across huge distances.

The technology was first used by doctors in the 1950s for medical purposes, adapted by engineers in the 1960s to transmit phone calls and, a decade later, the cables were being used to connect computers to early networks.

Now the world is connected by fibre cables that run hundreds of thousands of kilometres over land and under the sea, across the planet.

Why is fibre the best for streaming?

Fibre offers the fastest-possible connection speed when downloading and uploading large quantities of data; it's ability to handle unlimited speeds means that your connection won’t slow down over peak periods when you need it most.

Fibre is also the most stable type of internet connection since it's not affected by the weather.

This combination of speed and stability is essential if you enjoy watching movies or series online, or if you work from home and spend plenty of time on online calls.

How is DStv Internet's fibre connection installed?

A fibre connection requires a physical cable to be run from nearby street infrastructure, into your home. The DStv Internet installation team will plot the best, least obtrusive route for the cable and will likely drill a small hole in the wall to lead the cable inside, to a point of your choice.

The fibre cable is connected to a palm-sized optical network termination (ONT) box, which is mounted unobtrusively on a wall. Since it requires power, this must be installed close to a plug point.

Next, you’ll need a router, which the DStv Internet team will deliver to you and set up; this will be connected to the ONT by a simple, supplied network cable.