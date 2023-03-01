1. NATURAL HABITAT | GROUP EXHIBITION
16 on Lerotholi, Langa, Cape Town
Presented in collaboration with 16 on Lerotholi — described as a space that uses art to foster understanding, empathy and solidarity within the Langa community — and Everard Read, Natural Habitat is the first of four group exhibitions planned for this year aimed at exchanging skills, ideas and artworks.
Featuring the likes of Blessing Ngobeni, Boemo Diale, Daniel “Kgomo” Morolong, Ignatius Mokone, Mongezi Gum, NandiphaMntambo, Phillemon Hlungwani, Setlamorago Mashilo, Speelman Mahlangu and Vusi Khumalo, the exhibition explores the life of and spaces occupied by African people.
• Natural Habitat runs from February 12 — March 12. The gallery is open daily from 9am to 5pm.
Art that explores humanity, belonging and suffering: Five exhibitions to catch in March
A group exhibition in Langa, a solo exhibition by Abongile Sidzumo, photographer Karl Schoemaker, contemporary artist Diane Victor and Kemang Wa Lehulere — art that speaks to space and history
Image: Dillon Marsh
Image: Dillon Marsh
2. AMAGODUKA BY ABONGILE SIDZUMO
Absa Gallery, Johannesburg
Held in collaboration with the Absa Gallery and the French Institute of South Africa, “Amagoduka” is a solo exhibition by Abongile Sidzumo, the 2021 Absa L’Atelier Gerard Sekoto award winner.
As a word used to refer to people who live in urban areas but are originally from rural locations, Sidzumo uses “Amagoduka” to explore concepts of home and belonging as part of his broader work which deals with the suffering and violence experienced by black people. He uses leather offcuts which he stitches together to create elaborate landscapes.
As part of the Absa L’Atelier Gerard Sekoto award, Sidzumo spent three month in a residency in Paris. After the exhibition closes at the Absa Gallery it will move to Gqeberha from May 2 to June 2; Bloemfontein from August 28 to September 29; and Tshwane from October 27 to November 18.
• Amagoduka runs from February 9. The gallery is open from 10am — 4pm Tuesdays to Fridays. Alternatively, visit the Absa Gallery website to explore the art exhibition in 3D.
Image: Supplied
3. PATTERNS IN THE WHOLE BY KARL SCHOEMAKER
GFI Art Gallery, Gqeberha
“I have always believed an image should tell a story,” says photographer Karl Schoemaker about his new exhibition, “Patterns in the Whole”. “There’s the story within the image and, more importantly, the story conjured by the viewer.”
As an industrial and commercial photographer, this exhibition showcases some of his work. “But sometimes an image doesn’t need to have a story. Sometimes an image is about appreciation ... These abstractions are all around us, you just have to look ... and see the patterns in the whole.”
• Patterns in the Whole runs from February 17 to March 29. The gallery is open from 10am-4pm Mondays to Fridays and from 10am-1pm on Saturdays.
Image: Courtesy Karl Schoemaker
Image: Courtesy Karl Schoemaker
4. PRINT, DRAWINGS, SMOKE EXHIBITION BY DIANE VICTOR
Spier Wine Farm, Stellenbosch
Diane Victor is known for her drawings and prints that delve deep into the complexities of South African society and the darker side of humanity.
This exhibition will coincide with the launch of her book of the same name, PRINT, DRAWINGS, SMOKE, which features a selection of prints, drawings and smoke drawings and documents 40 years of the artist's work.
• Print, Drawings, Smoke runs from February 18 until April 18 in Spier’s Old Wine Cellar which is open from 9am to 5pm daily. The exhibition will be closed from March 13-19.
Image: Supplied
5. BRING BACK LOST LOVE BY KEMANG WA LEHULERE
Blank Projects, Cape Town
A solo exhibition by Kemang Wa Lehulere, “Bring Back Lost Love”, features drawings, sculptures and installation work.
Described as a “retelling of stories that traverse fact and fiction”, the exhibition looks at personal and collective memory — real and imagined — to address South African history and asks questions around land ownership and migration. After all, “To ‘bring back’ is not only to return, but to exhume, retrieve and reinstate.”
• Bring Back The Lost Love runs from February 23 until March 25. The gallery is open from 10am-5pm Mondays to Fridays and from 10am-1pm on Saturdays.
Image: Supplied
