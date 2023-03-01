Lifestyle

Vanessa Bryant settles for R523m over graphic Kobe crash photos

01 March 2023 - 12:19 By Reuters
Vanessa and Kobe Bryant. The US professional basketball player died in a helicopter crash in January 2022.
Image: Instagram/Vanessa Bryant / File photo

Vanessa Bryant settled her remaining claims against the County of Los Angeles on Tuesday over the sharing of graphic photos of her husband Kobe Bryant and their daughter Gianna after the two were killed in a helicopter crash in 2020.

According to the terms of the settlement, Bryant and her children will receive $28.8m (about R523m) from the county, a total that includes $15m (about R272m) awarded to Bryant by a federal-court jury in August 2022.

“Today marks the successful culmination of Ms Bryant’s courageous battle to hold accountable those who engaged in this grotesque conduct,” said her attorney Luis Li.

“She fought for her husband, her daughter and all those in the community whose deceased family were treated with similar disrespect. We hope her victory at trial and this settlement will put an end to this practice.”

Kobe and Gianna Bryant were among nine people killed when a helicopter crashed into a Los Angeles-area hillside in foggy weather on the morning of January 26 2020. First responders reportedly took more than 100 photos of the crash scene, including the bodies of the deceased, and shared them mostly among other employees of the county sheriff and fire departments, though spouses and at least one bartender also reportedly saw the photos.

The lead lawyer representing the county called the settlement “fair and reasonable”.

“We hope Ms Bryant and her children continue to heal from their loss,” said Mira Hashmall.

Chris Chester, who lost his wife and daughter in the crash, settled his claims against the county for almost $20m (about R363) in September 2022.

The helicopter was on its way to Bryant’s Mamba Sports Academy in Thousand Oaks, California at the time of the crash. Kobe was set to coach Gianna’s basketball team.

The National Transportation Safety Board determined pilot Ara Zobayan’s decision to fly in adverse weather conditions — notably flying into thick clouds — caused him to experience spatial disorientation and ultimately crash in Calabasas, northwest of downtown Los Angeles.

Field Level Media

