Designed to defy limits, MacBook Pro M1 is Prince Kaybee's best collaborator

Music moves the body, stirs the spirit, quickens the pulse and soothes the soul. It's a universal language, transcending cultures and borders, transmitting its irresistible message in layers of rhythm and rhyme.

But for Kabelo Motsamai, better known as Prince Kaybee, music connects with us on a deeper level. It's a way of making memories, taking us back, lifting us up, giving us space and time to relive emotions in motion. “Whatever you're going through, music is always there as a friend,” he says.

As a multi-award-winning musician, house music producer and DJ, Prince Kaybee has created a tapestry of memory-makers with hits such as Charlotte, Club Controller, Fetch Your Life, and Uwrongo - a personal favourite of former US President Barack Obama.

Born in Senekal in the Free State, Prince Kaybee has come a long way since his days as an aspiring DJ in local clubs and shebeens. “I didn't really have the dopest equipment,” he admits, recalling a temperamental laptop that wouldn’t operate unless it was plugged in.

These days, he makes music with his most trusted collaborator — the new MacBook Pro M1, and it's not just because of the all-day battery life that keeps the groove going on and on.