Designed to defy limits, MacBook Pro M1 is Prince Kaybee's best collaborator
With its revolutionary SoC processor, the M1 offers all the speed and power the award-winning producer and DJ needs to create his incredible music
Music moves the body, stirs the spirit, quickens the pulse and soothes the soul. It's a universal language, transcending cultures and borders, transmitting its irresistible message in layers of rhythm and rhyme.
But for Kabelo Motsamai, better known as Prince Kaybee, music connects with us on a deeper level. It's a way of making memories, taking us back, lifting us up, giving us space and time to relive emotions in motion. “Whatever you're going through, music is always there as a friend,” he says.
As a multi-award-winning musician, house music producer and DJ, Prince Kaybee has created a tapestry of memory-makers with hits such as Charlotte, Club Controller, Fetch Your Life, and Uwrongo - a personal favourite of former US President Barack Obama.
Born in Senekal in the Free State, Prince Kaybee has come a long way since his days as an aspiring DJ in local clubs and shebeens. “I didn't really have the dopest equipment,” he admits, recalling a temperamental laptop that wouldn’t operate unless it was plugged in.
These days, he makes music with his most trusted collaborator — the new MacBook Pro M1, and it's not just because of the all-day battery life that keeps the groove going on and on.
With its revolutionary system-on-a-chip (SoC) processor, which integrates previously isolated components, the M1 offers more than enough speed, power and performance to meet Prince Kaybee's complex needs as a composer, arranger, mixer, producer and performer.
He finds the 14-inch retina screen ideal for touring and working until late at night in any environment. That means a lot of fine-tuning, finessing and testing songs, playing with sounds and frequencies on the high-end music and audio apps on his MacBook.
“When you get to your hotel, you have your own HDMI cable, and you can just plug it into a TV. You don't need to convert. Everything sounds amazing, and the look is too.”
Inspired by his growing international fan base, many of whom discovered his music on former US president Barack Obama’s “Favourite Music of 2020” playlist, Prince Kaybee regards his MacBook Pro M1 as a crucial instrument on his quest to become a world-class player.
“The sound needed to be world class, so I needed to change my equipment,” he says. That meant making the switch to Mac, a move that has opened his eyes, ears and mind.
“It’s changed my life for the better. I love Macs because of their simplicity: what's on the iPhone is on the Mac. From Airdrop to iMessage, everything's just simple. It works for me, it's beautiful.” And it's as beautiful as the music he makes to help people make lasting memories.
This article was sponsored by iStore.