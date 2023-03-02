Lifestyle

WATCH | Prince Harry is scared of snakes. Here are more fun facts about the royal

02 March 2023 - 11:33 By TIMESLIVE

Ever wondered what is Prince Harry's favourite sandwich, smell, film or pet? Well, we've go the answers for you.

American late night talk show host Stephen Colbert asked the Duke of Sussex some fun facts.

Here are some answers.

  • Prince Harry is scared of snakes
  • he prefers dogs over cats, oranges over apples
  • he owns old ripped boxer shorts
  • his favourite movie is Gladiator
  • the Duke of Sussex's favourite smell is that of his wife, the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle
  • most used app on his phone is BetterUP, a virtual coaching and mental health application

Asked about how he would describe the rest of his life in five words, Prince Harry said: “Freedom, happiness, clarity, space and love.”

From that we can conclude that the Duke of Sussex is no longer feeling like a spare. 

