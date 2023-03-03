4 thing you need to know about Showmax's relaunch with NBCUniversal and Sky
03 March 2023 - 07:00
MultiChoice is set to relaunch its streaming service, Showmax, partnering with Comcast’s NBCUniversal and Sky. ..
MultiChoice is set to relaunch its streaming service, Showmax, partnering with Comcast’s NBCUniversal and Sky. ..
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.