Lifestyle

4 thing you need to know about Showmax's relaunch with NBCUniversal and Sky

03 March 2023 - 07:00

MultiChoice is set to relaunch its streaming service, Showmax, partnering with Comcast’s NBCUniversal and Sky. ..

Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.

You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Seven expert tips to help you avoid fong kongs The Edit/Fashion & Beauty
  2. King Charles evicts Prince Harry and Meghan from UK home, offers it to Prince ... Lifestyle
  3. Cardi B’s date night McDonald’s meal leaves a bad taste for some franchisees Food
  4. How fast is fast enough? DStv Internet answers your FAQs about fibre Lifestyle
  5. Behind the seams of 'Gqeberha The Empire' The Edit/Fashion & Beauty

Latest Videos

Where did AKA's killers go AFTER his murder? We map his final day & track the ...
Wits students lose edge over accomodation and fees