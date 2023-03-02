Universal Music Group NV’s sales beat estimates in the fourth quarter, boosted in part by singer-songwriter Taylor Swift’s recent album.
The world’s largest music company’s sales rose 17% from a year earlier to €2.9bn (about R56bn), the Netherlands-based company said on Thursday. Analysts surveyed by Bloomberg expected sales of €2.8bn (about R54bn).
Universal Music, which signed a multiyear deal with Swift in 2018, said in December her album Midnights sold more than six million units worldwide in the first eight weeks of its release. Besides Swift, other top sellers for the fourth quarter included The Beatles, Drake, Seventeen and Lil Baby.
The company’s music publishing revenue jumped 30% to €530m (about R10bn) and recorded music sales grew 13% to €2.2bn (about R42bn). Universal Music reported earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation of €529m, falling short of the average analyst estimates of €571m. Revenue rose 22% to €10.3bn in 2022.
The Vivendi SE spinoff, which went public in Amsterdam in 2021, has been vocal about the need for an updated streaming model that supports all artists. It recently partnered with music and entertainment platform TIDAL to explore a new economic model for music streaming.
Taylor Swift boosts Universal Music’s sales to R56bn
Image: Bloomberg
