AC Cobra rebirthed for modern era

The Cobra is a veritable icon among sports cars. The appeal of the roofless, low-slung two-seater endures to this day, with various kit car companies offering their own expressions of the original template.

It was British firm AC that started it all, with the AC Ace of 1953: it used a steel tube frame, over which a curvy, compact hand-built body was draped. Initially, power came from an in-line six-cylinder motor which the company developed in-house. It then went with another straight-six unit, sourced from Bristol. Subsequently, it was engineered to take another straight-six, from the Ford Zephyr of the day.

But the Cobra story really began when Carroll Shelby (no introduction needed) approached the firm with a request. Could they build something that would accommodate a V8 engine? AC modified the Ace to fit a Ford Windsor 3.6-litre V8. The engine of the production model was increased to a displacement of 4.7 litres. The Cobra was born.

This week AC Cars revealed further details of its new Cobra GT Roadster, announced in December last year. The company lays claim to being the oldest active vehicle manufacturer in Britain, having been at it since 1901. According to AC, the modern Cobra shares nothing with the original model. Except the overall spirit and execution, of course.