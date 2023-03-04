So about that RZ 450e. In the metal it looks rather pointy and sharp, with the usual assortment of origami-like pleats and folds expected from Lexus. The frontal spindle grille is more of a spindle motif, there are no slats, as there is no engine in the compartment behind it requiring cooling.
Lexus RZ gets woke with yoke
Image: Supplied
Last week we headed to Marseille, France, for a brief session with the newest electric vehicle from Lexus.
It is called the RZ 450e and while it is not their first fully electric production vehicle (that honour goes to the UX 300e), the model is significant for many reasons. See, while the UX 300e is merely a derivative of the long-standing UX range, this RZ 450e was developed and engineered from the ground up as a dedicated battery-electric vehicle.
That means it employs stand-alone architecture: the e-TNGA platform, also in use by the Toyota bZ4X and revealed in production form last year. Expect a wide variety of fully electric models to come from Lexus and its parent company Toyota, underpinned by the e-TNGA foundation.
Image: Supplied
So about that RZ 450e. In the metal it looks rather pointy and sharp, with the usual assortment of origami-like pleats and folds expected from Lexus. The frontal spindle grille is more of a spindle motif, there are no slats, as there is no engine in the compartment behind it requiring cooling.
But the biggest surprise was behind the wheel. Or should we say, behind the yoke. The RZ 450e previews what Lexus calls its One Motion Grip steering system. Instead of a conventional rim, it uses a dual-pronged yoke arrangement, not unlike that seen on a certain black, talking Pontiac from an epic action series circa the '80s.
Indeed, the One Motion Grip is the present-day culmination of futuristic predictions made by science-fiction dreamers. The system relies on drive-by-wire technology rather than a mechanical linkage. But you may not see it in the actual production model that is expected to land on local shores next year. Instead, it will get a more familiar, circular tiller: a template that has served the automobile so well since inception. Traditional types may not be all that hot for such a reinvention of the wheel.
Image: Supplied
The RZ 450e uses a 71.4kWh battery, with a claimed range of 450km. Power comes from two electric motors, positioned at the front and rear axles. The front unit delivers 150kW; the hind is good for 80kW. According to the brand, the vehicle's battery will retain at least 90% of its capacity after 10 years.
A new all-wheel drive system, dubbed Direct4, was purportedly developed for confidence-inspiring grip and balance. The set-up monitors acceleration, cornering speed and steering-angle information to automatically adjust front-rear torque delivery and braking force.
As for sensations, we cannot give too much away (including our real-world experience of that yoke), as there is an embargo in effect on driving impressions.
Look out for the full report in the March 26 edition of Sunday Times Lifestyle Motoring.
