'Daisy Jones & The Six' & 'The English': Five things to stream now

DAISY JONES & THE SIX
Elvis Presley’s granddaughter Riley Keough stars in this lushly produced period drama series adaptation of the best-selling novel of ’70s rock excess and heartbreak by Taylor Jenkins Reid. Keough plays aspiring singer-songwriter Daisy Jones, who, when put with up-and-coming band The Six by a producer, finds herself in a tumultuous but creatively fruitful relationship with lead singer Billy Dunne (Sam Claflin) that will produce some of the era’s biggest hits but may also destroy the band. The first three episodes are available, with new ones added weekly.
Where to stream it: Prime Video
How much time you’ll need to binge it: 3 hours
THE MANDALORIAN SEASON 3
There’s plenty of action and fan-favourite cameos in the third season of the Star Wars spin-off series following the intergalactic adventures of Pedro Pascal’s masked bounty hunter and his oh-so-cute sidekick, Baby Yoda. New episodes are added weekly.
Where to stream it: Disney Plus
How much time you’ll need to binge it: 1 hour
WATCH | The trailer for 'The Mandalorian' Season 3.
BODIES BODIES BODIES
Amandla Stenberg, Maria Bakalova and Myha’la Herrold star in this darkly comic slasher whodunnit which centres on a group of Gen Z friends who attend a hurricane party at a mansion on a remote farm. Things soon take an uncanny twist and friendships and allegiances are tested to their limits.
Where to stream it: Apple TV +
How much time you’ll need to binge it: 90 minutes
WATCH | The trailer for 'Bodies Bodies Bodies'.
WATCH | The Trailer for 'Daisy Jones & the Six'.
THE CONSULTANT
Christoph Waltz stars as a creepy, slippery business consultant who arrives to take over a Los Angeles gaming company after the murder of its founder in this oddball, dark, workplace comedy-horror. Nat Wolff and Brittany O’Grady star as employees determined to find out who the mysterious consultant is and what the hell he’s up to.
Where to stream it: Prime Video
How much time you’ll need to binge it: 4 hours
WATCH | The trailer for 'The Consultant'.
THE ENGLISH
Emily Blunt and Chaske Spencer give stellar turns in Hugo Black’s whip-smart, Pinteresque revisionist Western revenge series in which an English heiress and a former Native American army scout team up to right a past injustice in one of last year’s most original and thought-provoking shows.
Where to stream it: Showmax
How much time you’ll need to binge it: 6 hours
WATCH | The trailer for 'The English'.
