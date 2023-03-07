Lifestyle

WATCH | ‘It’s absolutely stunning’: Tom Cruise gives a shout out to South Africa

07 March 2023 - 13:00 By Batandwa Malingo
US actor Tom Cruise filmed some scenes for another instalment of the 'Mission Impossible' franchise in South Africa.
Image: Screenshot/ProducersGuildofAmericaAwards

American actor Tom Cruise gave a shout out to South Africa during his David O Selznick Achievement Award acceptance speech at the Producers Guild of America Awards held recently in Los Angeles.

The 60-year-old Hollywood great has returned to the US after filming some scenes for another instalment of the Mission Impossible franchise in South Africa.

“I just got back from filming in South Africa. It’s an absolutely stunning country. And there’s a beautiful philosophy, it’s ubuntu that originated there and it is an idea that humanity is based on a plural not a singular and ubuntu means, essentially, I am because we are,” he said to rousing applause at the end of his speech.

Cruise is not shy to show his love for the country and thanked his fans against the backdrop of “stunning” South Africa before jumping off an aircraft last year. 

“This is by far the most dangerous thing we’ve ever attempted,” the star said at the time.

