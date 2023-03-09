Lifestyle

Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet: royal titles for Prince Harry and Meghan's kids

09 March 2023 - 07:06 By Reuters
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Harry and Meghan.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Harry and Meghan.
Image: Netflix

The children of Britain's Prince Harry and his wife Meghan will be known as prince and princess, with the couple publicly using their daughter's royal title for the first time to announce she had been christened.

Under royal rules, the monarch's grandchildren can become princes or princesses of the realm, meaning that Harry's children, Archie, 3, and Lilibet, 1, were eligible to use the titles since his father became king last September.

The interest in Harry's children's titles comes after his relationship with his father, King Charles, hit rock bottom after his tell-all memoir earlier this year, in which he made accusations against the royal family.

It was not known until Wednesday whether the couple, who stepped back from royal duties in March 2020 and now live in California, would want their children to be known as prince and princess.

“I can confirm that Princess Lilibet Diana was christened on Friday, March 3 by the Archbishop of Los Angeles, the Rev John Taylor,” a spokesperson for the couple said on Wednesday.

Buckingham Palace said it will update the royal website to reflect Archie and Lilibet's titles in “due course”.

Meghan said in an interview two years ago the British royal family refused to make her son Archie a prince and had conversations about how dark his skin might be.

The titles are in line with the precedent created by letters patent issued by George V in 1917 which conferred the title of prince or princess on male line grandchildren of the sovereign. This is the first time it has been confirmed the children will use the titles.

The baptism was held days after Harry and Meghan had been asked to vacate their British home, Frogmore Cottage, a decision made by Charles, and a sign of the latest strain in relations.

It is not known whether Harry will attend his father's coronation in May.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

Royal family’s court disputes are an ‘embarrassment’, says King Misuzulu

The Zulu king says the royal household, and not the courts and government, should have the final say on the monarchy
News
1 day ago

Tembe royal family member fighting cross-border crime gunned down in KZN

The nephew of Tembe Clan Chief, Inkosi Mabhudu Tembe, has been murdered.
News
3 days ago

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle invited to King Charles’ coronation — Spokesperson

Britain's Prince Harry and his wife Meghan have received an invitation to his father King Charles' coronation, but will not yet confirm publicly ...
Lifestyle
3 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Discovery Health Medical Scheme gives members a lifeline with Wellth Fund ... Health & Sex
  2. Women are going grey. Get over it The Edit/Fashion & Beauty
  3. WATCH | ‘It’s absolutely stunning’: Tom Cruise gives a shout out to South Africa Lifestyle
  4. Designed to defy limits, MacBook Pro M1 is Prince Kaybee's best collaborator Lifestyle
  5. Chris Rock unleashes on Will and Jada Smith a year after Oscars slap Lifestyle

Latest Videos

Madonsela reprimands Mpofu for 'attacking' her appearance
'We are cracking the case' says despite slow progress on AKA case