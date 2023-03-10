Lifestyle

'We are all meant to play a part and contribute to humanity' — Zozibini Tunzi on her foundation

10 March 2023 - 12:33
Miss Universe 2019 Zozibini Tunzi.
Image: Supplied/ Miss SA

“We are all meant to play a part, making sure that we are contributing to humanity as best we can.”

These are the words of former Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi on the launch of her namesake foundation. 

It has been more than two years since Tunzi handed over her Miss Universe crown and she is on a new mission to develop herself and her foundation. 

She holds the title as the longest-reigning Miss Universe in history. 

Speaking on 702, Tunzi said she took time off at the beginning of this year to drive the foundation which focuses on women, children and education.

“We haven't done an official launch yet but it is coming soon. It's exciting but hard work. 

“People think you just do the social issues because you are Miss Universe, or even Miss SA. Most women go into those platforms because that is what they want to do, so to be able to continue doing that work in my personal capacity is fulfilling,” said Tunzi.

Tunzi told Sunday Times last year there were things she wished she was able to accomplish before her Miss South Africa reign was cut short.

“I had plans as Miss SA to do a lot of work with children and education in SA, and I was sad that I wasn't able to do that. Now I am back and looking forward to help make a difference through my foundation.”

Speaking on Kaya FM, Tunzi said she suffered depression leading up to the last days of her reign. 

“What people don’t understand is you are taken — I’m using that word lightly — from an ordinary [person] to where your life flips just like that.

“I was a PR marketing agency girl doing my internship and then 24-hours later I was Miss SA. All of a sudden, your life flips. There’s nothing normal about that. Then you go through this, and then you win Miss Universe and it takes another height,” she explained.

Tunzi said working out what to do next after the winning the beauty pageant was challenging.

“When you are done it is literally: ‘Thank you so much for being with us, now go back to your life.’ Not in the most terrible way, but you have to start anew and start figuring things,” she said.

