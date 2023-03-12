Jason Goliath is living his best life 'dala-ing' what he loves and getting paid for it
The comedian talks to us about his journey into a genre to which he has dedicated more than a decade
12 March 2023 - 00:00
Jason Goliath borrowed R20 from his mother to pay the entrance fee to a comedy club. An investment that kick-started his comedy career more than a decade ago. Speaking ahead of his latest stand-up show, Dala What You Must: It Is What It Is, Goliath reflects on his 12-year love affair with comedy...
Jason Goliath is living his best life 'dala-ing' what he loves and getting paid for it
The comedian talks to us about his journey into a genre to which he has dedicated more than a decade
Jason Goliath borrowed R20 from his mother to pay the entrance fee to a comedy club. An investment that kick-started his comedy career more than a decade ago. Speaking ahead of his latest stand-up show, Dala What You Must: It Is What It Is, Goliath reflects on his 12-year love affair with comedy...
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Related articles
Most read
Latest Videos