Lights, camera, action: 95th Oscars brings major changes and surprises

The countdown to the 95th Academy Awards in Los Angeles — Hollywood’s biggest night — is on with some surprising changes, beginning with the traditional red carpet changing its colour.
For the first time in more than 60 years, the massive Oscars red carpet — the area where celebrities arrive in their most glamorous gowns and tuxedos ahead of the awards ceremony at the Dolby Theatre — is not going to be red but rather a champagne creamy beige colour.
At the official carpet rollout ceremony at the theatre in Ovation Hollywood, this year’s Academy Awards' host and late-night comedian Jimmy Kimmel said, “I think the decision to go with a champagne carpet over a red carpet shows how confident we are that no blood will be shed.”
Kimmel was jokingly referring to last year’s ceremony, where actor Will Smith slapped comedian Chris Rock, causing a global backlash. Smith has been banned for 10 years from all Academy events, including this year’s Oscars.
Creative consultant Lisa Love and Met Gala creative director Raúl Àvila brought forth the decision to change the colour of the carpet. They observed a disconnect between the midafternoon daylight arrival time, paired with guests in evening gowns under a tented area, and sought to change the entire look and feel for this year. The new look was approved by Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences CEO Bill Kramer.
At the rollout ceremony, Love said: “We chose this beautiful sienna, saffron (carpet) colour that evokes the sunset, because this is the sunset before the golden hour.” She added: “This is just a lightness and hopefully people will like it. It doesn’t mean that it’s always going to be a champagne-coloured carpet.”
South African director Oliver Hermanus’ British drama film Living is nominated in the categories for Best Adapted Screenplay and Best Actor (Bill Nighy). The film, an adaptation of Akira Kurosawa’s drama Ikiru, tells the story of a bureaucrat in 1950s London who goes on a quest to find meaning in his life. Prior to Living, Hermanus directed South African-based movies including Moffie in 2019; The Endless River in 2015; and Beauty (Skoonheid) in 2011.
South Africa’s National Film and Video Foundation (NFVF) CEO Makhosazana Khanyile congratulated Hermanus. “This international acknowledgment demonstrates the quality of work local filmmakers are producing,” said Khanyile in a statement, “and it further proves that our talent is more than capable of producing world-class content that can compete on the global stage.”
But for the first time in 15 years, the NFVF did not put forth any local entries for this year’s Academy Awards.
In a statement, the foundation announced that the nine local films being considered, were not selected “due to either noncompliance with the (Academy) selection criteria and/or a concern regarding the representation of marginalised communities”.
The NFVF reiterated that an independent selection committee is tasked with the final decision. “The Academy is responsible for setting the criteria and the rules for category submissions. The NFVF’s responsibility is to communicate the criteria as stipulated by the Academy,” wrote the foundation to TimesLIVE through marketing and communications manager Lerato Mokopanele. “As is always the case, the NFVF will endeavour to encourage the selection of a film; however, the final decision rests with the independent selection committee.”
Everything Everywhere All at Once leads the nominations for this year’s Best Picture, but there could be a surprise win for The Fabelmans, All Quiet on the Western Front, or even blockbuster wild card Top Gun: Maverick. Cate Blanchett and Michelle Yeoh are the top contenders for Best Actress; and for Best Actor, the awards season favourites have pointed to either Brendan Fraser or Austin Butler.
Based in LA, South African award-winning actor and member of the Academy of Television Arts and Sciences Greg Kriek agrees with the pundits. “I think it will be neck and neck with Austin Butler and Brendan Fraser for Best Actor and I’m a huge fan of Steven Spielberg, so I’m cheering on The Fabelmans for Best Picture,” he said. “As for Africa, I’m holding thumbs for South Africa’s Oliver Hermanus and Living, as well as The Blue Caftan directed by Morocco’s Maryam Touzani. It’s the only film from the African continent that was selected to compete in the category of Best International Picture.”
Rihanna will be performing Lift Me Up, from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. The pregnant superstar’s hit single is nominated for Best Original Song. Four-time Grammy winner Lenny Kravitz will deliver the emotional “In Memoriam” performance.
The 95th Academy Awards will be airing live in South Africa on M-Net in the early hours of Monday March 13, and repeated in prime time the same evening at 8.30pm on M-Net Movies DStv Channel 104.
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
Lights, camera, action: 95th Oscars brings major changes and surprises
Image: REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
The countdown to the 95th Academy Awards in Los Angeles — Hollywood’s biggest night — is on with some surprising changes, beginning with the traditional red carpet changing its colour.
For the first time in more than 60 years, the massive Oscars red carpet — the area where celebrities arrive in their most glamorous gowns and tuxedos ahead of the awards ceremony at the Dolby Theatre — is not going to be red but rather a champagne creamy beige colour.
At the official carpet rollout ceremony at the theatre in Ovation Hollywood, this year’s Academy Awards' host and late-night comedian Jimmy Kimmel said, “I think the decision to go with a champagne carpet over a red carpet shows how confident we are that no blood will be shed.”
Kimmel was jokingly referring to last year’s ceremony, where actor Will Smith slapped comedian Chris Rock, causing a global backlash. Smith has been banned for 10 years from all Academy events, including this year’s Oscars.
Creative consultant Lisa Love and Met Gala creative director Raúl Àvila brought forth the decision to change the colour of the carpet. They observed a disconnect between the midafternoon daylight arrival time, paired with guests in evening gowns under a tented area, and sought to change the entire look and feel for this year. The new look was approved by Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences CEO Bill Kramer.
At the rollout ceremony, Love said: “We chose this beautiful sienna, saffron (carpet) colour that evokes the sunset, because this is the sunset before the golden hour.” She added: “This is just a lightness and hopefully people will like it. It doesn’t mean that it’s always going to be a champagne-coloured carpet.”
South African director Oliver Hermanus’ British drama film Living is nominated in the categories for Best Adapted Screenplay and Best Actor (Bill Nighy). The film, an adaptation of Akira Kurosawa’s drama Ikiru, tells the story of a bureaucrat in 1950s London who goes on a quest to find meaning in his life. Prior to Living, Hermanus directed South African-based movies including Moffie in 2019; The Endless River in 2015; and Beauty (Skoonheid) in 2011.
South Africa’s National Film and Video Foundation (NFVF) CEO Makhosazana Khanyile congratulated Hermanus. “This international acknowledgment demonstrates the quality of work local filmmakers are producing,” said Khanyile in a statement, “and it further proves that our talent is more than capable of producing world-class content that can compete on the global stage.”
But for the first time in 15 years, the NFVF did not put forth any local entries for this year’s Academy Awards.
In a statement, the foundation announced that the nine local films being considered, were not selected “due to either noncompliance with the (Academy) selection criteria and/or a concern regarding the representation of marginalised communities”.
The NFVF reiterated that an independent selection committee is tasked with the final decision. “The Academy is responsible for setting the criteria and the rules for category submissions. The NFVF’s responsibility is to communicate the criteria as stipulated by the Academy,” wrote the foundation to TimesLIVE through marketing and communications manager Lerato Mokopanele. “As is always the case, the NFVF will endeavour to encourage the selection of a film; however, the final decision rests with the independent selection committee.”
Everything Everywhere All at Once leads the nominations for this year’s Best Picture, but there could be a surprise win for The Fabelmans, All Quiet on the Western Front, or even blockbuster wild card Top Gun: Maverick. Cate Blanchett and Michelle Yeoh are the top contenders for Best Actress; and for Best Actor, the awards season favourites have pointed to either Brendan Fraser or Austin Butler.
Based in LA, South African award-winning actor and member of the Academy of Television Arts and Sciences Greg Kriek agrees with the pundits. “I think it will be neck and neck with Austin Butler and Brendan Fraser for Best Actor and I’m a huge fan of Steven Spielberg, so I’m cheering on The Fabelmans for Best Picture,” he said. “As for Africa, I’m holding thumbs for South Africa’s Oliver Hermanus and Living, as well as The Blue Caftan directed by Morocco’s Maryam Touzani. It’s the only film from the African continent that was selected to compete in the category of Best International Picture.”
Rihanna will be performing Lift Me Up, from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. The pregnant superstar’s hit single is nominated for Best Original Song. Four-time Grammy winner Lenny Kravitz will deliver the emotional “In Memoriam” performance.
The 95th Academy Awards will be airing live in South Africa on M-Net in the early hours of Monday March 13, and repeated in prime time the same evening at 8.30pm on M-Net Movies DStv Channel 104.
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
READ MORE:
Oscars 2023: What could go wrong? Organisers prepare for anything after Will Smith slap
Japanese milk bread will play a starring role at the Oscars on Sunday
Classic black? Valentino or Armani? The luckiest dress to wear to the Oscars
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos