Lifestyle

Rami Chuene, Azania Muendane and Pearl Thusi among SA stars at Oscars Influencers Brunch in LA

12 March 2023 - 18:06 By Jen Su
SA film industry representatives including Azania Muendane (2nd left), Rami Chuene (4th left), and founder Tarek “Terk” Stevens (far right) at the Oscars Week Influencers Brunch in Los Angeles.
SA film industry representatives including Azania Muendane (2nd left), Rami Chuene (4th left), and founder Tarek “Terk” Stevens (far right) at the Oscars Week Influencers Brunch in Los Angeles.
Image: Terk Entertainment

South Africans Rami Chuene, Azania Muendane and Pearl Thusi were among the film industry guests honoured at the 9th Annual Oscars Influencers Brunch at the SLS Beverly Hills Hotel in Los Angeles.

The prestigious annual Oscars Week event celebrating Black excellence in the film industry featured prominent film stars from the African continent, as well as international celebrities including D-Nice, MC Lyte and Anthony Anderson in attendance. 

Actress and author Rami Chuene, who flew in from Johannesburg, expressed her enthusiasm for cross-promotional opportunities. “I think being here, not only has offered a cross-exchange for South Africa and the world, but it has been such a big platform to network,” she told TimesLIVE. “When Azania (Muendane) spoke, people were really drawn to her charisma and her message — she was very intentional about the potential South Africa has, with solid collaborations, producing, and excellent opportunities for working together.”

Locations Africa founder Azania Muendane and actress Rami Chuene at the SLS Beverly Hills during the Oscars Week Influencers Brunch.
Locations Africa founder Azania Muendane and actress Rami Chuene at the SLS Beverly Hills during the Oscars Week Influencers Brunch.
Image: Supplied

Founder of Locations Africa and Independent Black Filmmakers Collective (IBFC) co-chair Azania Muendane spoke of her passion promoting the African continent and South Africa as one of the top filming destinations in the world. “You know, we’re vibrant, dynamic, fresh — with skills teams, crews, talent and our facilities — we have one sound stage on the continent, which is in Cape Town — and there are more being built. We help to facilitate the process of filmmaking, provide information on incentives, issues of security and which locations in Africa are most suitable.” 

Hip-hop pioneer and film producer Tarek “Terk” Stevens, who founded the annual Influencers Brunch, recalled his first visit to South Africa. “My love for South Africa dates to over ten years ago,” explained Stevens. “My business partner, actor Morris Chestnut, and I came to South Africa and we met Azania. To do the research and meet potential co-stars, and look at filming locations in South Africa — really showed me the unique beauty of the country.”  

He continued, “The focus of my company, Terk Entertainment, is to create African-American content with the African diaspora. So being able to do collaborations, co-productions, and to shoot in South Africa — such as Top Actor — one of the first shows we did for BET Africa — has been a number one priority of mine.” 

South African actress and model Pearl Thusi also made an appearance at the Influencers Brunch. She attended a number of pre-Oscar parties, including the Vanity Fair and TikTok Vanities: A Night for Young Hollywood — as well as the Essence 16th Annual Black Women in Hollywood Awards. 

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

Lights, camera, action: 95th Oscars brings major changes and surprises

The countdown to the 95th Academy Awards in Los Angeles - Hollywood’s biggest night - is on with some surprising changes, beginning with the ...
Lifestyle
9 hours ago

Classic black? Valentino or Armani? The luckiest dress to wear to the Oscars

Judging from past winners in Best Actress and Best Supporting Actress categories, these are the luckiest choices, research shows.
Lifestyle
20 hours ago

Oscars 2023: Who will, who should, who could ... take a golden man home

Tymon Smith takes a look at the nominees and gives his predictions on who will, could and should take the accolades
Lifestyle
20 hours ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Oscars 2023: Who will, who should, who could ... take a golden man home Lifestyle
  2. Fashion explained: The rise and fall and rise again of Victoria’s Secret The Edit/Fashion & Beauty
  3. IN PICS | Stomping about in Jozi’s sneaker and food heavens Lifestyle
  4. Britain's King Charles hands Duke of Edinburgh title to Prince Edward Lifestyle
  5. Learn how to make a spicy stir-fried Korean chicken dish — your taste buds will ... Food

Latest Videos

WATCH: Alligator breaks through fence like it's nothing
Public enterprises ministry will 'cease to exist' when SOE holding company is ...