Founder of Locations Africa and Independent Black Filmmakers Collective (IBFC) co-chair Azania Muendane spoke of her passion promoting the African continent and South Africa as one of the top filming destinations in the world. “You know, we’re vibrant, dynamic, fresh — with skills teams, crews, talent and our facilities — we have one sound stage on the continent, which is in Cape Town — and there are more being built. We help to facilitate the process of filmmaking, provide information on incentives, issues of security and which locations in Africa are most suitable.”
Hip-hop pioneer and film producer Tarek “Terk” Stevens, who founded the annual Influencers Brunch, recalled his first visit to South Africa. “My love for South Africa dates to over ten years ago,” explained Stevens. “My business partner, actor Morris Chestnut, and I came to South Africa and we met Azania. To do the research and meet potential co-stars, and look at filming locations in South Africa — really showed me the unique beauty of the country.”
He continued, “The focus of my company, Terk Entertainment, is to create African-American content with the African diaspora. So being able to do collaborations, co-productions, and to shoot in South Africa — such as Top Actor — one of the first shows we did for BET Africa — has been a number one priority of mine.”
South African actress and model Pearl Thusi also made an appearance at the Influencers Brunch. She attended a number of pre-Oscar parties, including the Vanity Fair and TikTok Vanities: A Night for Young Hollywood — as well as the Essence 16th Annual Black Women in Hollywood Awards.
Rami Chuene, Azania Muendane and Pearl Thusi among SA stars at Oscars Influencers Brunch in LA
Image: Terk Entertainment
South Africans Rami Chuene, Azania Muendane and Pearl Thusi were among the film industry guests honoured at the 9th Annual Oscars Influencers Brunch at the SLS Beverly Hills Hotel in Los Angeles.
The prestigious annual Oscars Week event celebrating Black excellence in the film industry featured prominent film stars from the African continent, as well as international celebrities including D-Nice, MC Lyte and Anthony Anderson in attendance.
Actress and author Rami Chuene, who flew in from Johannesburg, expressed her enthusiasm for cross-promotional opportunities. “I think being here, not only has offered a cross-exchange for South Africa and the world, but it has been such a big platform to network,” she told TimesLIVE. “When Azania (Muendane) spoke, people were really drawn to her charisma and her message — she was very intentional about the potential South Africa has, with solid collaborations, producing, and excellent opportunities for working together.”
Image: Supplied
