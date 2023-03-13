Local singer-songwriter and music producer Howie Combrink first made his mark in the music industry as drummer in the band Watershed. In 2013 he ventured into creating his own music and released his first solo album, Eat It While It’s Hot, for which he received South African Music Awards nominations for Best Newcomer and Best Adult Contemporary Artist.
After 10 years with Watershed, he decided to leave the band in 2021 and released Summer Sunshine last year, the first single of his second full-length album set for release this year. He’s also working on exciting collaborations as he heads in a new direction.
We caught up with Combrink last year to find out what’s on his cultural radar.
From one musician to another, who are you listening to?
I’m listening to a lot of Sun-El Musician. I’ve been so inspired by a lot of local artists lately. I think South African music is booming at the moment. I have a studio called The Hit Lab in Jozi and I am lucky to get to see so much of this great music being made there.
Five minutes with musician and producer Howie Combrink
WATCH | The music video for 'Summer Sunshine'.
What’s caught your eye in the space of art and design?
I recently worked with a designer named Tamsyn Jade, the owner of Dear Prudence Vintage, for an outfit for the music video of Summer Sunshine. She brought a new look and feel to my work that I never would have imagined. Her whole approach to the shoot was so not what I had expected but it blew me away in the end. It’s a lesson that allowing other artists into your world of creativity can only benefit the overall outcome.
Where do you love spending time?
I love nature. The beauty that happens around us each day is so hard to understand sometimes. If you think of a sunset and a sunrise, it’s insane to think our planet does that and we get to look at it each day.
I love to go visit our family farm, Maple Ridge, in The Cradle of Humankind. It has the most spectacular sunset and it’s always a treat to walk up the hill and spend some time up there and watch the day end. We shot my latest music video for Summer Sunshine there. It was really special.
What do you enjoy watching in the cinema or at home?
I have not watched a movie in the cinema since the start of Covid-19. I used to love going to the movies and getting a big box of popcorn and sitting down for the long haul. However, since the rise of series I have adjusted to rather spending time at home and watching these long-format stories in my own time. Having an interest in videography, I love the technicalities of some new shows and the cinematography aspect of film and television.
I was a huge fan of Avatar and when it came out in cinema I watched it three times — once in 3D, once in a normal cinema and a last time in IMAX. I plan to watch the new one.
Breaking Bad had me for years on my couch. I’d leave to go play shows, work or be a human but when I had free time, it was me and Breaking Bad.
WATCH | The trailer for 'Avatar 2: The Way of the Water'.
What apps do you use often?
I love apps in general. We are almost at a point where, if you need a quick solution for something, there’s an app for that. An old favourite is Google Earth. I love that I can go search any random place in the world and pull up a visual of what it may look like. The introduction of maps and modern mobile GPSes to society has changed the game as well. I remember having to write down directions and then look for street names. It was all a lot so I’m grateful for the advancement of navigation.
What new purchase do you have your eye on?
I recently got an itch to get a new guitar and I have my eye on a Gibson J200 but it’s very expensive. I’ve always been a drummer. I’ve always played guitar but it’s only in recent years that the bug has really bitten. As a singer-songwriter I believe my guitar is my closest tool for writing and playing shows, so the more the merrier.
