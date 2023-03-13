WATCH | How the MacBook Pro M2 brings an architect’s designs to life
For Yoshlan Mudaly, the laptop's powerful silicon chip, portability and all-day battery life is what makes it his go-to instrument
For candidate architect Yoshlan Mudaly, there's only one instrument that holds the power to make a building “sing”, whether it's an office, apartment block, hotel, safari lodge or a retail development.
And that is his MacBook Pro M2, built on the power of Apple's revolutionary silicon chip, which can handle the most intense processing demands with ease.
Based at Vivid Architects in the heart of Cape Town, Mudaly says this includes a specialist visualisation app called Twinmotion, which he uses to bring computer-aided drawings to life — allowing him to walk through his progress in the finest, close-up detail.
“I run it on the highest software settings in ultra resolution and I sense that material is real, even when you're doing timber flooring — you can see the grain when you're rendering. It's one of the most enriching things.”
Mudaly, who holds an honours and master’s degree in architecture from the University of Pretoria, is equally impressed with the seamless workflow of the Apple ecosystem.
His colleague at Vivid, Rese Boshoff, uses an iPad to trace and mark up initial designs, and the MacBook Pro M2 takes over for the heavy rendering.
But an architect’s work is not limited to an office environment, and the MacBook’s portability and all-day battery life means Mudaly can carry on imagining, visualising and fine-tuning wherever a project takes him.
“The collaboration between what happens in the office and what happens on site amplifies what we as architects need. The MacBook Pro M2 really does the job for us. It makes the day go a lot faster and it makes your productivity higher.”
Mudaly started using a MacBook for remote work during lockdown. From the start, he was wowed by the speed of the machine.
“I really enjoy that when you open the MacBook, it just opens up. It doesn't take booting time like other brands.”
Besides the speed, power, display and readiness for the demands of his highly disciplined work day, “using MacBooks is just fun”, he says.
“It makes me feel like a kid in a candy store.”
This article was sponsored by iStore.