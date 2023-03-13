Celebrities at the Vanity Fair Oscars party
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
WATCH LIVE | Celebrities at the Vanity Fair Oscars party
Celebrities at the Vanity Fair Oscars party
READ MORE:
Stars flaunt shimmery, bold looks on Oscars ‘champagne’ carpet
Unconventional ‘Everything Everywhere’ wins best picture at the Oscars
Lights, camera, action: 95th Oscars brings major changes and surprises
Oscars 2023: What could go wrong? Organisers prepare for anything after Will Smith slap
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos