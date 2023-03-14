American composer John Williams is the oldest nominee in Oscar history. He has been nominated 53 times for Best Original Score, but has only won five times. Kimmel pointed out to the 91-year-old “that’s not that great”.
Writer/director Sarah Polley, who won best Adapted Screenplay for Women Talking, thanked “the Academy for not being mortally offended by the words 'women' and 'talking' [being] so close together like that”.
No Oscar is complete without fashion commentary. Standouts in black were Lady Gaga in Vera Wang, Rihanna in Alaia and Nicole Kidman in Armani Prive, Cara Delevingne in a red Elie Saab, Michelle Williams in white — a colour that trended and was worn by Emily Blunt, Yeoh in a feathered Dior, Ariana DeBose in a plunging Versace, while Eva Longoria wore a sheer skirted Zuhair Murad with Chopard Jewels.
The 95th Oscars slapped — but for different reasons this year
Margaret Gardiner has the inside scoop on who won, who said what and who turned heads at this year's Academy Awards
Image: Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images
Is an Oscar awards ceremony without a slap worth watching? The surprising answer is yes. Despite all the controversy that has swirled around the awards the past few years, the Oscars did that thing they seldom do: they nominated the little engine that could.
Everything Everywhere All At Once was just that at the Oscars, taking home Best Picture, Best Director (Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert), Best Actress (Michelle Yeoh) and Best Supporting Actor (Ke Huy Quan) and Actress (Jamie Lee Curtis).
Brendan Fraser won the Best Actor Award for The Whale. Bizarrely, he and Quan had starred together in the teen comedy Encino Man in 1992. Quan shared another overlap with Best Director nominee Steven Spielberg, who gave Quan his first break as the sidekick to Harrison Ford in Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom. Spielberg, who was nominated for The Fabelmans, lost to the director of Quan’s film.
WATCH | Michelle Yeoh's full speech at the 2023 Academy Awards
Meanwhile, Yeoh and Ruth E Carter made history: Yeoh for being the first Asian talent to win in that category; Carter for being the only black woman to win Best Costume Design twice.
Yeoh and Quan delivered some of the best speeches in any awards season on their many walks to the podium and they didn’t disappoint when they took home the little bald man. Quan noted: “My journey started on a boat. I spent a year in a refugee camp. And somehow I ended up here on Hollywood’s biggest stage.” He concluded with, “Dreams are something you have to believe in. I almost gave up on mine. To all of you out there, please keep your dreams alive.”
Yeoh also spoke about dreams. “For all the little boys and girls who look like me watching tonight, this is a beacon of hope and possibility. This is proof. Dream big, and dreams do come true.” Then the 60-year-old made reference to her age. “Ladies, don't let anybody ever tell you are ever past your prime. Never give up.”
Stars flaunt shimmery, bold looks on Oscars ‘champagne’ carpet
Jamie Lee Curtis, whose parents were Tony Curtis and Janet Leigh , held back tears as she spoke, saying, “My mother and my father were both nominated for Oscars in different categories and I just won an Oscar.”
For all the feel-good emotion, the show that began with late night talk show host Jimmy Kimmel parachuting onto the stage, included several barbs and references to the famous Will Smith slap of 2022’s host Chris Rock. Kimmel teased that with five Irish actors nominated in various categories this year, it was likely “another fight” would break out on stage. He also said the night would go off without a hitch — or at least without Hitch. Will Smith, who would normally be a presenter at this year’s awards show, was the titular character in the 2005 film.
WATCH | Jimmy Kimmel's opening monologue from the 95th Academy Awards.
