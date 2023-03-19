Lifestyle

Bite-sized Reviews

'Extrapolations' & 'The Elon Musk Show': Five things to stream right now

Movies and shows to binge this weekend

19 March 2023 - 00:00
Tymon Smith Features writer, film and series reviewer
Jason Sudeikis in 'Ted Lasso'.
Image: Apple TV+

TED LASSO SEASON 3

Jason Sudeikis returns for the third season of the endearing smash-hit comedy series about the goofy but big-hearted American football coach who crosses the pond to bring hope to a struggling British soccer team.

Where to stream it: Apple TV+

How much time you’ll need to binge it: 30 minutes

WATCH | The trailer for 'Ted Lasso - Season 3'.

THE ELON MUSK SHOW

A three-part BBC docuseries that, with a little help from his mother and some eager-to-gossip former colleagues, tries to figure out what lies behind the astonishing rise to global dominance of the perplexingly eccentric and sometimes downright dangerous South African-born tech billionaire.

Where to stream it: Showmax

How much time you’ll need to binge it: 3 hours

WATCH | The trailer for 'The Elon Musk Show'.

EXTRAPOLATIONS

A star-studded dramatic anthology series created by Contagion writer and An Inconvenient Truth producer Scott Z Burns that explores the effects of climate change through a series of interconnected stories set in a terrifyingly not-so-distant future. The first three episodes are available to stream, with new ones added weekly thereafter.

Where to stream it: Apple TV+

How much time you’ll need to binge it: 3 hours

WATCH | The trailer for 'Extrapolations'.

AGENT ELVIS

Matthew McConaughey and Priscilla Presley head the voice cast for this adult animation series that sees the King swapping his guitar for a jetpack when he joins a top-secret government spy agency to battle dark forces intent on destroying his beloved homeland. 

Where to stream it: Netflix

How much time you’ll need to binge it: 5 hours

WATCH | The trailer for 'Agent Elvis'.

KAREN PIRIE

Lauren Lyle stars as best-selling crime writer Val McDermid’s hardworking, smart Inspector Karen Pirie. In this three-part adaptation of the novel, The Distant Echo, she is tasked with investigating a cold-case murder in Scotland that’s become the subject of a new podcast series and renewed public interest.  

Where to stream it: Britbox

How much time you’ll need to binge it: 6 hours

WATCH | The trailer for 'Karen Pirie'.

