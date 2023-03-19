The women who stood up to protect their own against the 'Boston Strangler'
Matt Ruskin's new film focuses on the female investigative journalists who broke the story
19 March 2023 - 00:00
Between June 1962 and January 1964, 13 single women ranging in age from 19 to 85 were sexually assaulted and strangled in Boston. A new film directed and written by Matt Ruskin follows the events of those fateful and fear-filled years in the city through the eyes of pioneering female newspaper journalists Loretta McLaughlin (Keira Knightley) and Jean Cole (Carrie Coon). They were the first to piece together the clues linking the murders as serial killings. They dubbed him the Boston Strangler...
The women who stood up to protect their own against the 'Boston Strangler'
Matt Ruskin's new film focuses on the female investigative journalists who broke the story
Between June 1962 and January 1964, 13 single women ranging in age from 19 to 85 were sexually assaulted and strangled in Boston. A new film directed and written by Matt Ruskin follows the events of those fateful and fear-filled years in the city through the eyes of pioneering female newspaper journalists Loretta McLaughlin (Keira Knightley) and Jean Cole (Carrie Coon). They were the first to piece together the clues linking the murders as serial killings. They dubbed him the Boston Strangler...
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos