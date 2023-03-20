WATCH | Winning the fight for wildlife conservation with a Macbook Pro M1
The device is indispensable in environmental manager, Craig Sholto-Douglas's, quest to gather data and process information
Not too far from the steeples and clock towers of Makhanda in the Eastern Cape, the Great Fish River snakes its way through the valley, cutting into lush, rolling hills where the creatures of the wild are at home.
For environmental manager Craig Sholto-Douglas, Kwandwe game reserve is a place that stirs the soul — bringing hope of transformation and revival.
Kwandwe’s success story is also owed to the power of technology at the front line of eco-tourism and wildlife conservation.
When Sholto-Douglas heads out to his office every day, he takes a device that has proved indispensable in his quest to gather data and process information — a MacBook Pro M1.
“It’s been a real revelation for us,” he says.
Even in the outdoor glare, the MacBook Pro's retina screen makes it easy to view high-definition images and drone footage, while the machine’s raw processing power — thanks to its breakthrough M1 silicon chip — allows Sholto-Douglas to track game movement on the most demanding mapping software.
“We're continuously getting information from our drones and camera traps, and sometimes we don't have the time to get back to the office and process those images.
“We need to know what's going on straight away, so having a built-in SD card is useful. We use that on a daily basis when monitoring.”
But it’s the MacBook Pro’s all-day battery life that has opened his eyes to the versatility and utility of the machine in the wild. “It's a hardy device, so it's given us more efficiency in the way we operate.”
On the move for hours across rugged terrain, Sholto-Douglas relies on his MacBook Pro M1 as an ally in the relentless effort to restore a damaged ecosystem to its natural glory.
“To live and work in this environment is special. Being able to spend hours in the bush, hands-on, working with wildlife and vegetation, and trying my best to make a difference, is rewarding.”
Click here for more information on the M1 range of MacBook Airs and Pros.
This article was sponsored by iStore.