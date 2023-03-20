WATCH | Winning the fight for wildlife conservation with a Macbook Pro M1

Not too far from the steeples and clock towers of Makhanda in the Eastern Cape, the Great Fish River snakes its way through the valley, cutting into lush, rolling hills where the creatures of the wild are at home.

For environmental manager Craig Sholto-Douglas, Kwandwe game reserve is a place that stirs the soul — bringing hope of transformation and revival.

Kwandwe’s success story is also owed to the power of technology at the front line of eco-tourism and wildlife conservation.

When Sholto-Douglas heads out to his office every day, he takes a device that has proved indispensable in his quest to gather data and process information — a MacBook Pro M1.

“It’s been a real revelation for us,” he says.

Even in the outdoor glare, the MacBook Pro's retina screen makes it easy to view high-definition images and drone footage, while the machine’s raw processing power — thanks to its breakthrough M1 silicon chip — allows Sholto-Douglas to track game movement on the most demanding mapping software.