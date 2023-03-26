Lifestyle

A-Listers

IN PICS | Adulting with the not-so-swanky boys

Showmax launches its Joburg-based drama and the curators of the SA Pavilion at the esteemed Venice Architecture Biennale are announced

26 March 2023 - 00:03
Nhlanhla Kunene who plays Eric (Tsikitsiki), Thabiso Rammutsi who plays Mpho, Thembinkosi Mthembu plays the role of Bonga and BU Mthembu who plays Vuyani during the premiere of an eight-part series 'Adulting'.
Image: MASI LOSI

No skirting around it; this week on the social scene was less about the glam and more about the blokes — from four guys serving up bromance on a new drama series, to a trio of architecture gurus set to wave the South African flag in Venice.

My week hanging out with the boys started with the launch of Adulting, a new offering from Showmax, which took place last Sunday afternoon. It was held at Monarch, the day club/restaurant in the heart of Sandton.

It promised to be a dapper affair, with activities including a GQ mag-inspired photo booth (whatever that means), a whiskey tasting and cigar experience and a screening of the show’s first episode before it aired on the streaming service the next day.

Past the velvet rope and inside the club, I spot a stylish dude who has had his finger on pop culture since he hosted Street Journal, the early noughties SABC1 magazine show.

That’s Siyabonga Ngwekazi, who is better known these days as Scoop Makhathini and recently made a return to our screens as the host of a new game show on DStv channel Honey TV.

Scoop Makhathini during the premiere of 'Adulting' at Monarch in Sandton.
Image: MASI LOSI
Gwydion Beynon and Phathu Makwarela, co-founders of Tshedza Pictures and the brains behind the eight-part series 'Adulting'.
Image: MASI LOSI

With Umswenko as the dress code, I had hoped the show’s leads would set the sartorial tone — but when I spotted the actors taking a photo call in front of a giant banner wall it seemed that, for some, “looking good” means ripped jeans and white tees.

Hmmm ...

Winnie Ntshaba who plays Beth in the new eight-part Showmax series 'Adulting' stands in front of a picture of BU Mthembu who plays Vuyani at Monarch in Sandton.
Image: MASI LOSI

Thankfully, the ladies, such as Winnie Ntshaba (who plays sugar mama to Luthando “BU” Mthembu’s toy boy) and Dippy Padi (whose role is as side chick to Thabiso Rammusi’s character, Mpho) gave the affair much-needed sparkle.

I asked Thembinkosi Mthembu, who plays the lead Bonga, about his role on the Phathu Makwarela and Gwydion Beynon-produced series.

“I appreciate that they cast me as the alpha male — I hope I'm an alpha in real life,” he quipped.

When proceedings get started, Scoop welcomes us before we hear from Showmax commissioning editor Tebogo Matlawa who describes Adulting as “quite a fun show to make”.

“This is a brave show — an opportunity to have a relationship drama from a male point of view, which is bound to get tongues wagging.”

Entertainment came in the form of a few acts led by rapper KO (Ntokozo Mdluli) who wowed the crowd with his hits, and who arrived with a very chic black Marc Jacobs holdall I wouldn’t mind taking ownership of.

Rapper KO performs during the premiere of Adulting at Monarch in Sandton
Image: MASI LOSI

Foodwise, it was pretty standard grub that bruhs don’t mind quaffing, such as lamb chops with fries, mini burgers and sushi.

Meanwhile, the three gents I met later in the week also turned out not to be style kings (though one did sport a pink tee).

However, I am guessing that Dr Sechaba Maape, Dr Emmanuel Nkambule and Stephen Steyn know a thing or two about good design when it comes to bricks and mortar as they have been named curators of the South African Pavilion at the esteemed Venice Architecture Biennale.

It was Thursday morning in one of those trendy black buildings which have cropped up all over Joburg in the past few years — this one being the Trumpet Building in Rosebank’s Keyes Art Mile.

Architects Emmanuel Nkambule, Sechaba Maape and Stephen Steyn during the media launch of the South African Pavilion at the 18th International Architecture Exhibition – La Biennale di Venezia.
Image: MASI LOSI

To be honest, with the department of sports, arts & culture involved, the reason I choose to check out the sneak peek of our marquee at the 18th International Architecture Exhibition was less about the buildings and more in the hope of meeting our new minister.

Unfortunately, Zizi Kodwa, the pollie with the coolest specs in cabinet, was otherwise engaged and was instead represented by top bureaucrats, including cultural development chief director Charles Mabaso, communications head Zimasa Velaphi and Masana Chikeka.

You’ll want to know about the three gents and their vision for Venice, though — and Emmanuel tells us that one of the cornerstones of the space will be an installation reflecting the Bokoni rock carvings depicting building plans, as well as an immersive digital replica of the original Mpumalanga site where these Late Iron Age people settled.

Stephen, who like Emmanuel is a lecturer at the Tshwane University of Technology, explained that the stand will also feature architectural models from a competition in which students have been invited to illustrate “the social structures around them”.

As for Sechaba?

He is curating an exploration of the African philosophy of “vitality” in a cavernous space inspired by the dark caves of Kuruman from where he hails.

And, fittingly for a man confident enough to show up in that pink T-shirt, Sechaba says he hopes the installation will inspire the architectural fraternity to move away from white and grey walls.

“I would like to see colour come back,” he says.

Aah, here’s hoping menfolk who step out on the socials follow suit ...

