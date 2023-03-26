IN PICTURES | This is the real Johannesburg
Tanya Zak is a visiting researcher at the University of the Witwatersrand
26 March 2023 - 00:01 By Tanya Zak
Wake Up, This is Joburg (https://www.dukeupress.edu/wake-up-this-is-joburg) is a collaboration between photographer Mark Lewis and urban planner and writer Tanya Zack. Striking images and beautiful texts follow 10 stories the team discovered in urban Johannesburg. Each chapter captures many overlapping stories that come together around a character, a place or an activity. The book is an ethnographic portrait of one of Africa’s most vibrant and intriguing cities. We asked for the stories behind six of its images..
IN PICTURES | This is the real Johannesburg
Tanya Zak is a visiting researcher at the University of the Witwatersrand
Wake Up, This is Joburg (https://www.dukeupress.edu/wake-up-this-is-joburg) is a collaboration between photographer Mark Lewis and urban planner and writer Tanya Zack. Striking images and beautiful texts follow 10 stories the team discovered in urban Johannesburg. Each chapter captures many overlapping stories that come together around a character, a place or an activity. The book is an ethnographic portrait of one of Africa’s most vibrant and intriguing cities. We asked for the stories behind six of its images..
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Related articles
Most read
Latest Videos