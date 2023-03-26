Lifestyle

IN PICTURES | This is the real Johannesburg

Tanya Zak is a visiting researcher at the University of the Witwatersrand

26 March 2023 - 00:01 By Tanya Zak

Wake Up, This is Joburg (https://www.dukeupress.edu/wake-up-this-is-joburg) is a collaboration between photographer Mark Lewis and urban planner and writer Tanya Zack. Striking images and beautiful texts follow 10 stories the team discovered in urban Johannesburg. Each chapter captures many overlapping stories that come together around a character, a place or an activity. The book is an ethnographic portrait of one of Africa’s most vibrant and intriguing cities. We asked for the stories behind six of its images..

Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.

You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Related articles

  1. Hiking for healing and hilarity Insight
  2. Westbury’s curriculum of drugs, gangs and death News
  3. PETA SCOP | Orchestral manoeuvres with youngsters Lifestyle

Most read

  1. Five lucky couples tie the knot at Eastern Cape mass wedding Lifestyle
  2. Lamiez, Maluma, DJ Doo Wap: Best and worst dressed of the week The Edit/Fashion & Beauty
  3. Paris-inspired style? Check! H&M's AW23 collection is très fabulous The Edit/Fashion & Beauty
  4. SPOTLIGHT | Dbongz & Disney collab; Showmax bromance; ‘The Lost King’ in ... Lifestyle
  5. Netflix hit series inspires new Lay’s flavours and a mastermind-level campaign Food

Latest Videos

New minister of tourism says Tottenham Hotspurs sponsorship deal is unlawful
Malema says electricity was kept on to limit protest, Putin will be protected