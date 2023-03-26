WACO: AMERICAN APOCALYPSE
A three-part docuseries that examines the enigmatic figure of cult leader David Koresh and the members of his Branch Davidian religious sect — 82 of whom died after an explosive standoff with police in Waco, Texas 30 years ago. Using archive footage shot by members of the sect and interviews with former Branch Davidians, FBI officers and journalists, it paints a compelling picture of a tragedy that, in the light of the rise of the right-wing conspiracy theorists in the US, is timely and troubling.
Where to stream it: Netflix
How much time you’ll need to binge it: 3 hours
'My Kind of Country' & 'Adulting': Five things to stream right now
Movies and shows to binge this weekend
MY KIND OF COUNTRY
Apple TV’s reality talent scout show sees stars of new country scouring the globe in search of the possible superstars of “new new country”. The first three episodes are now available and of particular interest to South Africans is episode three, in which enigmatic new country icon Orville Peck, who was born in South Africa, chooses Cape Town-based singer Micaela Kleinsmith and Afro-country outfit Congo Cowboys to travel to Nashville in search of glory. New episodes are added weekly.
Where to stream it: Apple TV+
How much time you’ll need to binge it: 3 hours
WATCH | The trailer for 'My Kind of Country'.
THE BANSHEES OF INISHERIN
Martin McDonagh’s Oscar-nominated black comedy about the perplexing disintegration of the friendship between two stubborn men on a fictional Irish island in the early 20th century offers excellent performances from leads Brendan Gleeson and Colin Farrell and a sly but pertinent commentary on the futility of war.
Where to stream it: Disney+
How much time you’ll need to binge it: 2 hours
WATCH | The trailer for 'The Banshees of Inisherin'.
ADULTING
The creators of The River turn their gaze on black masculinity in democratic South Africa with this comedy drama series about a group of young men playing the games of success and sex in Johannesburg. There are plenty of abs, boobs and bling lifestyle trappings to intrigue those interested in what the new generation of young, moneyed men get up to. There are also some tough life lessons to be learnt and choices to be made for those who may be concerned that it’s only an uncritical reflection of “boys being boys”, behaviour without any consequences. New episodes are added weekly.
Where to stream it: Showmax
How much time you’ll need to binge it: 1 hour
WATCH | The trailer for 'Adulting'.
THE NIGHT AGENT
Gabriel Basso stars in this series adaptation of the best-selling thriller by Matthew Quirk in which a low-level FBI agent assigned to the White House night desk is unlucky enough to be manning the phones when a distress call from an agent is made. It draws him into the web of a murky conspiracy that reaches to the highest levels of government.
Where to stream it: Netflix
How much time you’ll need to binge it: 8 hours
WATCH | The trailer for 'The Night Agent'.
