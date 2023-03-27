What music are you listening to?
On My Radar
Five minutes with Prime Circle frontman Ross Learmonth
As the musician is gearing up to release his debut solo album we asked him about the music he’s listening to, where he’s eating in Joburg and what he loves in the cinema
Image: Supplied
Frontman of South African rock band Prime Circle, Ross Learmonth, has a few new tricks up his sleeve. Known on local stages and radio waves for songs like She Always Gets What She Wants and Consider Me, the musician is now stepping into the spotlight as a solo artist as a way for him to explore his own musical sound and push his boundaries.
He’s spent the past three years travelling around the world and writing with artists where he went and is now ready to release his debut solo album on March 31. As a taste, he’s recently released his third single, Young, a song as Learmonth says, “to celebrate the moment by not allowing time to dictate our age and how we perceive ourselves in this short but beautiful time we have on this planet”.
We spoke to Learmonth to find out what’s on his cultural radar.
WATCH | The music video for 'Young' by Ross Learmonth.
What music are you listening to?
I listen to Lewis Del Mar every day; it’s one of my favourite bands of all time. Rex Orange County, The War On Drugs, Turnstile, Royal Blood, Leon Bridges, Sam Cooke — the list is endless but I’m always on the lookout for the next band/ artist to knock me on my a*se again. There is nothing like finding that feeling or song again.
What’s your favourite app?
It must be Waze. I’m forever lost and it is a miracle app. I don’t know how I lived without it. I have the worst sense of direction. My phone tuner has saved me a few times as well.
Where do you enjoy eating?
Kolonaki is a Greek restaurant in Joburg I love to visit. The food is amazing. I think I actually go there way too much. I recently discovered Pablo House in Melville — it is an amazing find. It has the most amazing view of the city and the food is incredible.
What do you do to keep fit?
I love to run. Wherever I am on the planet it gives me a chance to explore the cities and landscapes early in the mornings and get the lie of the land and connect with more places. It gives you a new perspective on travelling.
What do you enjoy watching at the movies?
I’m a huge M. Night Shyamalan fan (The Sixth Sense). He is an amazing director. [I also love] Jordan Peele’s movies (Nope, Us). I lean more towards horror movies, they feel more like an event and it’s always hilarious to see your friends scared to death. A good horror comes down to the script. It is an art form.
Image: Gary Gershoff/WireImage
What new purchase do you have your eye on?
Always musical equipment. I recently fell in love with a Fender Jaguar in New Zealand. All of our gear got lost on the way to the show and I had to borrow a guitar from Heuwels Fantasties. It turned out to be one of the nicest instruments I’ve ever played. Luckily they found our gear in Auckland the next day but it was hard to give the Jaguar back.
How do you enjoy spending your time?
I love to paint. It’s something I wish I did more of, but once I’m on a roll it’s hard to stop. I’ve always sketched and painted since I was a youngster. I love having works in progress around. The trick is to finish them and move on to the next piece though. Maybe one day I’ll have an exhibition, that’s always been a dream of mine.
