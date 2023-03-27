Lifestyle

Reese Witherspoon, agent husband make 'difficult decision to divorce'

27 March 2023 - 11:36 By Reuters
Actress and producer Reese Witherspoon and her second husband, talent agent Jim Toth, are getting divorced.
Image: Reese Witherspoon/Instagram

Oscar-winning actor and producer Reese Witherspoon and her talent agent husband Jim Toth said on Friday they had made the “difficult decision to divorce”.

The pair tied the knot in March 2011 at Witherspoon's ranch in Ojai, California, northwest of Los Angeles. In September 2012, the couple welcomed a baby boy named Tennessee James.

“We have enjoyed so many wonderful years together and are moving forward with deep love, kindness and mutual respect for everything we have created together,” the couple said in a joint statement posted on Witherspoon's Instagram account.

“Our biggest priority is our son and our entire family as we navigate this next chapter.”

Witherspoon has two older children, daughter Ava and son Deacon with first husband Ryan Phillippe. The couple divorced in 2007.

Witherspoon, 47, who grew up in Nashville, Tennessee, won the best actress Oscar for her work on 2005 country music film Walk the Line. She has also produced several films and television shows, including Big Little Lies and The Morning Show.

