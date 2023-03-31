Lifestyle

Small businesses owner or student? Here's how the relaunched iStore aims to give you a helping hand

31 March 2023 - 18:16
Kyle Zeeman Digital Editor

As the cost of living spirals in South Africa, iStore has introduced initiatives to help small businesses and students afford its products...

Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.

You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. RECIPE | Hot cross buns and pickled fish Food
  2. Ivy Parked! Adidas ends partnership with Beyoncé — WSJ The Edit/Fashion & Beauty
  3. Irma Stern sells for whopping R22.3m, setting new record Lifestyle
  4. Prince Harry accuses royal family of withholding information on phone hacking Lifestyle
  5. The Yeoville Dinner Club offers the best African cuisine experience in Joburg Food

Latest Videos

Slide tackling hero explains how he stopped alleged thief
Dr Nandipha's online videos paint a picture of a loving mom & successful ...