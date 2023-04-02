Interview
Plug in, power up and get electrified
A supernatural drama series in which teenage girls can shoot electricity from their fingertips shows how power shifts are shaping the world we live in. Tymon Smith speaks to the creator and cast
02 April 2023 - 00:00
..
Interview
Plug in, power up and get electrified
A supernatural drama series in which teenage girls can shoot electricity from their fingertips shows how power shifts are shaping the world we live in. Tymon Smith speaks to the creator and cast
..
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos