Leo DiCaprio recounts parties at US trial of Fugees rapper Pras Michel
04 April 2023 - 09:00 By Sabrina Willmer
Hollywood star Leonardo DiCaprio testified on Monday at the trial of Grammy-winning rapper Pras Michel, where the actor discussed his party-fuelled relationship with fugitive financier Jho Low, who underwrote the actor’s 2013 smash movie, The Wolf of Wall Street. ..
Leo DiCaprio recounts parties at US trial of Fugees rapper Pras Michel
Hollywood star Leonardo DiCaprio testified on Monday at the trial of Grammy-winning rapper Pras Michel, where the actor discussed his party-fuelled relationship with fugitive financier Jho Low, who underwrote the actor’s 2013 smash movie, The Wolf of Wall Street. ..
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos