Hundreds apply to be a 'pro cuddler' — here's what it is and how much it pays

When Florence Litswalo put out an advert for a “cuddle mate” to join her growing business she was overwhelmed with the tsunami of CVs, emails and texts she received.
“I put the advert on a local jobs portal looking for, like, four or five people and got well over 200 applications. I had to take it down soon after posting it because there was so much response.”
Litswalo is the founder and owner of Pro Cuddling South Africa, which offers “professional cuddling services available 24/7" either at your home or at a hotel.
A former sales adviser in the insurance industry, Litswalo she told the Sunday Times the idea came after a rough day at the office where all she wanted was a hug.
“I just wanted to sit on the couch and cuddle with my partner, knowing I was not alone and that someone was with me and saw me. It is something going on TikTok or watching series cannot fix. I thought if I needed that so would others and that's when I decided to explore it a little more.
“I saw other countries offer cuddling and companionship services and decided to start my own.”
WHERE IS IT BASED, AND HOW MUCH DOES IT COST?
Litswalo has been in business for just under a year and says the service has been super popular.
The service is available in Gauteng, KwaZulu-Natal and the Western Cape and costs anything from R900 for 90 minutes to R4,500 for 12 hours.
Any session over six hours comes with a free meal, often via delivery service like UberEats.
She has seen the most demand in Gauteng with men in their late 30s and across racial lines.
“Often they are visitors from overseas who just want to have someone with them in South Africa or want to relieve their anxieties.”
The most popular session is three hours, with most initially choosing a 90-minute session and then running over.
IS IT SAFE?
Anyone applying to be a “cuddle mate” is vetted extensively, with CVs scrutinised and intense interviews conducted.
“We have to make sure a person is serious about this and not just trying to make a quick buck. If we see you are a questionable character or a chance-taker we decline the application.”
Once hired, pro cuddlers are trained, including in how to spot abusive behaviour or unwarranted advances that could put them in danger.
Customers are also vetted before they are able to book a session.
It is made clear to both the cuddle mate and customer that no sexual intimacy is allowed and if either feels uncomfortable during the session it is ended immediately.
“We are asked about 'happy ending' and we explain we are not that kind of service. We provide companionship and stress relief only.”
HOW MUCH DOES IT PAY?
Besides beating loneliness, Litswalo also aims to create jobs for local communities.
She has 35 cuddle mates and is increasing that number.
A recent job advert that went viral on social media showed those who are chosen as a cuddle mate are paid per session at a rate of:
• R480 for 90 minutes;
• R1,000 for three to six hour sessions;
• R1,500 for seven to 10 hour sessions; and
• R1,700 for 11 to 12 hour sessions.
According to the job listing, a cuddle mate must "provide cuddling services. This includes the following: Cuddling services i.e., embrace the client in a consensual and non-sexual manner.
"This means that the nature of the relationship to the client(s) is non-committal.
"For the duration of the session in accordance with the selected time, the client must be advised to communicate when uncomfortable for any reason. The cuddle mate must also communicate the same".
Hundreds apply to be a 'pro cuddler' — here's what it is and how much it pays
