Grow your knowledge, grow your money: 'Ke Zaka' returns for season 4
Catch new episodes of this compelling financial literacy show for stokvels and burial societies every Wednesday on SABC2
According to research, more than 11-million South Africans belong to stokvels, while over 4-million of us belong to burial societies. This strong part of our culture has the potential to drive economic inclusion for a significant part of the population. How? By empowering these groups with financial information — and that's where Tyvision Media's TV series Ke Zaka comes in.
Now in its fourth season, this compelling reality show opens a window into the lives of the members of Mzansi's stokvels and burial societies, giving viewers the opportunity to “meet” like-minded people, while improving their financial literacy.
In each week's episode, presenter Ayanda Allie chats to a different group about their successes and challenges. She also discovers their future aspirations, whether this is to collectively invest on the JSE or help a single member to renovate their home.
Financial experts are then enlisted to advise the group on how they can overcome a particular obstacle or what steps to take to achieve their goals.
In doing so, the show enables viewers to learn from others' success stories and get the credible information they need to make wise decisions about their own money.
Ke Zaka season 4 premieres on SABC2 on April 5. Catch new episodes each Wednesday at 9.30am, with a repeat at 10pm.
You can also tune in to the Ke Zaka feature on Lesedi FM, from 12.30pm to 3pm, every Wednesday from April 5.
Events bring Ke Zaka to life beyond TV
Ke Zaka, in partnership with SABC Education and various universities, will be hosting a series of financial literacy events aimed at connecting stokvels and burial societies with financial services experts:
|Date
|Time
|Venue
|April 15
|8am - 12pm
|North West University's Potchefstroom campus
|April 22
|8am - 12pm
|North West University's Vanderbijlpark campus
|April 29
|8am - 12pm
|North West University's Mahikeng campus
|May 6
|8am - 12pm
|University of the Free State's Bloemfontein campus
|May 13
|8am - 12pm
|University of the Free State's QwaQwa campus
|May 20
|8am - 12pm
|University of Johannesburg's Soweto campus
|May 27
|8am - 12pm
|University of Johannesburg's Auckland Park campus
Booking is essential as seats are limited. To RSVP for one of these events, call or send a WhatsApp to 081-596-1065 or 067-742-0534.
This article was sponsored by Tyvision Media.